eCommerce CRM Market Set to Witness Surge in Demand over the Forecast Period 2020-2030

eCommerce CRM which is also known as ECRM is a customer relationship management system developed to help eCommerce businesses manage customer contact information, purchasing behavior, and other analytics data. Three types of CRM are majorly available, which include collaborative, operational, and analytical CRM. Collaborative CRM improves information sharing between various business units, such as the sales, marketing, technical, and support teams. Analytical CRM helps in collection and analysis of customer data to improve their experience. Operational CRM is primarily used by sales, marketing, and service teams to streamline the business growth.



Global eCommerce CRM Market – Dynamics



Increased focus on Improving Customer Experience Driving Growth of the eCommerce CRM Market



eCommerce has seen exponential growth across all regions over the past five years. Increasing penetration of the internet in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil (which hold more than 50% of global population) has driven the demand for eCommerce across the globe. The need to improve customer experience has also increased with the increasing number of alternatives to the eCommerce portal. eCommerce analytical CRM helps an enterprise to gather customer data and to use the data to improve the customer shopping experience. The rising competition and increasing need to personalize & customize the shopping experience is driving the growth of the eCommerce CRM market.



Initial Capital Outlay with regards to eCommerce CRM Integration



The initial capital investment for integration of eCommerce CRM for a small & medium size enterprise is high, which is impacting the adoption of eCommerce CRM. Integration of the system with the enterprise workflow would incur capital expenditure as well as productivity loss for some time till the complete integration of the whole system. In the current market scenario, SMEs are highly skeptical about new investment with regards to workflow transformation, which would impact the growth of the market in the next two years.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global eCommerce CRM Market



In terms of region, the global eCommerce CRM market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the eCommerce CRM market during the forecast period as the number of enterprises within the eCommerce industry within this region is very high and on the other hand, with the increasing focus by governments toward digitization, adoption of eCommerce CRM is likely to increase in the region.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global eCommerce CRM Market



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to moderately impact the global eCommerce CRM market. Lockdowns across the globe have led to financial losses in the eCommerce industry. Startups and SMEs which work within the eCommerce industry have suffered losses which has impacted upcoming investments specific to work flow transformation. At present, companies are looking for a stable revenue flow and minimize the overall cost to sustain within the competitive eCommerce market.



Global eCommerce CRM Market – Competition Landscape



In September 2020, Avalara, Inc. announced the release of 16 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, e-commerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.



Global eCommerce CRM Market: Segmentation



The global eCommerce CRM market can be segmented based on:



Business Type

Enterprise Size

Industry

Region



Global eCommerce CRM Market, by Business Type



In terms of business type, the global eCommerce CRM market can be segregated into:



B2B

B2C



Global eCommerce CRM Market, by Enterprise Size



In terms of enterprise size, the global eCommerce CRM market can be segregated into:



Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise



Global eCommerce CRM Market, by Industry



In terms of industry, the global eCommerce CRM market can be segregated into:



IT & Telecom

BFSI

Logistics & Transportation

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others



Regional analysis of the global eCommerce CRM market includes:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



