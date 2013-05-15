Ecommerce Future in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- It has been more than a decade that Indiaplaza and EBay laid the foundation of eCommerce business in India. Before than buying an object online say like books, movies, and electronic gadgets was like a nightmare only. Before eCommerce arrived in India, No one can think that one could get delivered product at home and that’s just in a very competitive price with all manufacturer warranty included.



Amazon followed by Ebay laid the foundation of ecommerce starting from US. Then it took some years and finally it reached India. Ebay was the first overseas ecommerce player in India. One can find the best ecommerce companies by just searching “Online shopping India” over giant Google.



Now a day, ecommerce industry has been extending in such a way that it is covering very broad category of society. Now one can order cake, flower, sweets and even gifts to their doorsteps in just one click of their mouse. Initially peoples were scared about the deliverable of their products purchased online, and then came the giant formula of COD (cash on delivery) in ecommerce. This COD feature was especially targeted to Indian consumers who were hesitating in placing online orders. Initially most of the Indians think that they might not get their product even after online payment. Where ever some ecommerce merchants cheated their customers too. Now it’s very easier to shop online, just order the desired product online and pay the money only on delivery. But this COD feature is limited to certain criteria, such as there is a minimum as well as a maximum value below and above which COD is not possible. Most the deliveries are free of cost if its covers certain thresholds say about INR 500. EMI (easy monthly installments) is one of the new tactics of selling costly stuffs online. Now merchants are offering zero down payment along with zero percent processing and interest charges. This enables a person to easily buy a costly item online and then later he can pay the installments every month.



As number of ecommerce companies are increasing day by day and so is the competition. However there are some factors which ensure which will be the survivor in future. 10kya.com is one of the leading ecommerce company from India. 10kya.com deals with movies, music, toys, games, mobiles, watches, lenses & cameras, books and much more. 10kya.com’s best feature which people adore is its dedicated chat support, which makes online shopping an awesome experience for consumers. They also offer a great discount on almost every product.



Online shopping brings many benefits to their consumers as they save a lot of their time. One can just surf to a large variety of products with just a click of mouse. As the number of internet users are increasing day by day due to heavy sales of smart phones now days, so there will be a definite growth in ecommerce business. Due to a positive growth in future many already established companies are also diverting toward online retail like Mahindra has started mom&me and same is with Reliance and Tata. Even many families do create their online shop and they sell online, women apparel, flowers and cakes are very common over there.



About mPlace edVentures Private Limited

mPlace edVentures Private Limited (MPED) has initiated projects in two best of the promising sectors of economy viz. Education & Skill Development and eCommerce. MPED aims to be one of the largest Internet retailers of categories it deals in and started with more than 10000 products from top international and domestic brands. Our business philosophy is simple: offer consumers and businesses what they want, when they want it.



For Media Contact:

mPlace edVentures Private Limited

B-616, Crystal Plaza, Link Road, Andheri West

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Pin Code - 400053 India

+912240047777

+919769211303

sudheer.pal@10kya.com

https://www.10kya.com/