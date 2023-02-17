NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide ECommerce in Parcel Delivery Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide ECommerce in Parcel Delivery market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are United Parcel Service (UPS) (United States), Royal Mail Group Limited (United Kingdom), DHL (Germany), FedEx (United States), Australia Post ( United Kingdom), Canada Post Corporation (United States), La Poste (France), Mondial Relay (France), Aramex (United Arab Emirates), Blue Dart Express (India), Delhivery Limited (India), General Logistics Systems B.V. (Netherlands), DTDC Express Limited (India), Ecom Express Limited (India), INTELCOM (United States), Gati-Kintetsu Express (India), Safexpress Pvt. Ltd. (India), The Professional Couriers (India), A.P. Moller – Maersk (Denmark).



E-Commerce in Parcel Delivery refers to online trade or shopping, where individuals or firms can sell and buy their services and goods through mobile apps or websites, and have these products delivered to them. Direct to consumer brands now highly depend on online channels for their sales, handling and managing the delivery logistics is the more important aspect to manage. E-Commerce in Parcel Delivery is the way in which buyers get online ordered products delivered to their location.



"According to ERGP, the scope of the PSD evaluation and recommendation should consider a "fundamental, market-oriented greenfield approach". However, Ecommerce Europe would like to recommend policymakers and regulators adopt a much more careful approach than the one proposed in the ERGP Work Programme 2021. In particular, any major regulatory intervention should only be proposed when there is a clear, evidence-based justification for intervening, such as market failure."



On April 6, 2021, Montreal-based parcel delivery company Intelcom announced the official launch of its international operations with the opening of its first station in Australia. Intelcom's subsidiary Dragonfly Shipping will make its first deliveries this week in Brisbane. With this breakthrough in the Oceania region, Intelcom becomes the first Canadian company to complete the last-mile delivery of a parcel outside of the Americas.



Opportunities:

- Rise In Customers Of The B2C Sector Leads To Increasing In E-Commerce In Parcel Delivery Service Providers Companies.



Influencing Market Trend

- Implementation of Real-Time Parcel Tracking and Implementing Automated Processes in the E-Commerce in Parcel Delivery



Market Drivers

- Rising demand For Safe and Fastest or Express Delivery among The E-Commerce Business



Challenges:

- Stiff competition in the E-Commerce in Parcel Delivery Market



On August 06, 2021, A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has announced the acquisition of Visible Supply Chain Management (Visible SCM), a business-to-consumer (B2C) logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery and B2C fulfillment services in the US and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, US. Furthermore, it announced the intention to acquire B2C Europe Holding B.V. (B2C Europe) a business-to-consumer logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery services in Europe and based in The Netherlands. Both companies are well-established and recognized players in the E-commerce Logistics industry.



Analysis by Type (Two-day delivery, Same day delivery, Overnight delivery, Others), End Users (B2B, B2C), Transportation Mode (By Air, By Land, By Waterways), Operation (Domestic, International)



The regional analysis of Global ECommerce in Parcel Delivery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



