Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition ofclick my link market report to its offering



With the initiation of eCommerce in China, retail store owners have great many options to sell their products which are provided by manufacturers, distributors, and the suppliers through international trade. It offers the consumers a number of choices to select from wide range of eCommerce product. The cost of production has reduced greatly and income generated has increased in international trade. Even opting for import business on a large scale is very easy now, and all due to eCommerce practices in China.However, the B2C eCommerce market in China is still in its infancy. Merchants in China are adopting eCommerce, but have not yet applied eCommerce as their principal channel to grow their business and therefore pave the way for eCommerce as a whole. Also, lack of trust is one of the factors inhibiting the B2C commerce growth in China. Consumers usually limit themselves to only large companies or brands. Due to these factors, B2C market accounts for less than 1 percent of the total eCommerce market in China. The report forecasts the market size of eCommerce market in China over the period 2007-2010. Further, report identifies key market trends, growth drivers and growth restraints. In addition, the report list key regulations affecting the eCommerce market in China.



View the table of contents of this market research report at http://www.reportstack.com/product/21888/-ecommerce-market-in-china-2007-2010-.html