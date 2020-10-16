Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery



The e-commerce and other non-store retailers market consists of sales by e-commerce and other non-store retailers. These entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) retail goods by delivery after making sales over the internet and by mail-order or door-to-door solicitation and in-home demonstration, from vending machines and through portable stalls. Entities such as home heating oil dealers and newspaper delivery service providers that sell their products nonstore are included in this subsector, as are street vendors (except food).



Cashback is the newest trend in the e-commerce industry for customer acquisition, better branding and efficient market capitalization. Cashback is a form of incentive offered to customers where they receive a cash refund in their digital wallet after making their purchase from the e-commerce website. The cashback offer not only increases the initial demand for the product but also the probability that a customer purchases again on the same companys website. It is beneficial for customers as well as companies as the customer receives extra cash for the next purchase and the company receives repeat purchase and customer loyalty. For instance, ShopClues offered cashback on purchase of iPhone using MoBiKwik wallet which helped in improving loyalty among its customers along with first-timers feeling special. Flipkart and PepperTap are also offering cash back through the Paytm wallet, thus indicating an increase in the use of cashback offers. Several banks are also offering cashback for purchases made through the banks app or cards. ScotiaBank launched a campaign providing 10% cashback to customers making payments through its Apple Pay app.



The global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market is expected to grow from $1983.3 billion in 2019 to $2004.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $2485.8 billion in 2023.



Amazon Inc; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Amway; QVC; Ebay



North America was the largest region in the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market.



What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

What are the key factors driving the global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers market?



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



