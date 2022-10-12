Ecommerce Sales in Consumer Goods to Reach USD 509 Billion in 2025 – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- The latest publication titled Ecommerce in Consumer Goods, 2022 Update – Thematic Research study by GlobalData Plc projects the eCommerce market in the consumer goods industry is likely to witness a considerable surge in the upcoming years. The e-commerce sales in consumer goods are anticipated to reach USD 509 billion in 2025 from USD 355 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2025.



Ecommerce helps businesses to communicate directly with consumers and build brand loyalty. The ongoing dialogue that can happen digitally pre-and post-purchase around online sales provides brands and manufacturers with an extended period in which they can reach out directly to consumers, for example through mailing lists and chat options. Purchasing online also creates data that is more easily harnessed by companies and can be used to build better consumer profiles for future targeting as well as execute market research, allowing brands to test new products with subscribers.



E-commerce Value Chain in Consumer Goods Industry



Customer interface

- Applications

- Websites



Order management

- Query handling

- Order capture

- Customer verification

- Order confirmation



Transaction Processing

- Payment processing

- Invoicing



Fulfillment

- Inventory management

- Delivery



After-sales service management

- Returns and cancellations

- Customer support and feedback

- Loyalty programs



Data layer

- Data governance and security

- Business Intelligence (BI)

- Data analysis

- Data storage

- Data aggregation

- Data integration



Ecommerce Players in Consumer Goods Industry



GlobalData highlights companies that are making their mark within the e-commerce in consumer goods industry.



Leading e-commerce adopters in the consumer goods industry.

- Anheuser-Busch InBev

- Carlsberg

- Coca-Cola

- Colgate-Palmolive

- Diageo

- General Mills

- Kraft Heinz

- L'Oréal

- Molson Coors

- PepsiCo

- Reckitt Benckiser (RB)

- Unilever



Leading e-commerce companies

- Alibaba

- Alphabet

- Amazon

- Apple

- ASOS

- Best Buy

- H&M

- Home Depot

- IKEA

- JD.com

- Jumia

- Macy's

- Mercado Libre

- Ocado

- Rakuten

- Vipshop

- Walmart

- Zalando



Specialist e-commerce vendors in the consumer goods industry

- Deliveroo

- One Network Enterprises

- Salesforce

- SAP

- Shopify



