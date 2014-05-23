Ecommerce Site Features Authentic African Inspired Items

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- EbonyQ.com welcomes online visitors to their exquisite selection of masterfully crafted fashion, jewellery, art and, home accessories inspired by authentic African designs. Their award winning website is fully responsive and with the integration into Braintree and PayPal, leading online payment gateways, each customer can securely pay for their items even with major credit cards.



Website Laurels



Anyone can simply shop fresh innovative styles by leading African designers and artists by visiting EbonyQ's responsive website. It may not be a familiar term but a website with responsive design makes it easier for online visitors to access this website in different platforms – be it on a desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile device. The ecommerce site will automatically adapt to what device accesses it to provide the best user experience.



To fully explore the full potential of the catalogue and order pages, any interested buyers must register for an account. This is extremely helpful, especially for cautious people who want to track of their orders anytime. EbonyQ accounts also display order history and wish lists. Only registered shoppers can purchase items.



For the undecided, the gallery of items are still viewable without signing in to give them more time to choose.



In the Store



The website features authentic African retail items for the home, both men and women, and art enthusiasts.



As the world of fashion relies much on uniqueness, someone who wishes to achieve this can make a sensational fashion statement with uniquely designed jewellery, and other such fashionable items. Bags, dresses, skirts, earrings, tops, necklaces, pants, bracelets and rings are all available to satisfy women of all ethnicity and ages.



Men's shirts are also offered while home items include duvet covers, pillow covers, and table linen among many others. Art fanatics can also be satisfied by different sculptures, oil painting and ceramics.



Delivery is free for items that are more than $150 value. Main currencies accepted include dollars, Euro and British Pound. These are also easily adjustable. Those who sign-up through their email newsletter can get exclusive offers and discounts of as much as $20 value vouchers. They deliver to selected countries such as Australia, Germany, and USA but may soon add more locations and is already available in 4 major continents. Check this out for available countries: http://www.ebonyq.com/index.php/delivery.



Global Customer Service



As an upfront certificated online merchant, expect that the site is committed to not just selling but maintaining the trust and respect of customers. Returns are allowed 14 days after delivery and refunds are issued for properly returned items. Their contact page is always open for any complaints or suggestions.



About EbonyQ

Started, planned and initiated by Joy Acha, EbonyQ's managing director, the site wants to elevate awareness of the general public with regards African inspired, designed and crafted retail items for the home, art, and fashion. She made it available for purchase, online to reach more audience.



Contact:



Joy Acha

info@ebonyq.com

+41422430503

Breitweg 11, 8309

Steinmaur

Zürich Switzerland

http://www.ebonyq.com