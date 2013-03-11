Economic Downturn Proves Hardship for Some - Opportunity for Others

Bellerose, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- As the global economy continues to struggle, and fuel prices seem to skyrocket through the roof, people are finding new and innovative ways to indulge in recreation without spending a lot of money. For instance, instead of indulging on expensive vacations, more and more people are saving money and enjoying their vacations in closer proximity to their homes.



According to a recent article in USAToday, people are staying home more, enjoying their families, and finding new ways to add a touch of elegance to simple activities such as picnics. For instance, the web site found at www.picnicbasketsnow.com illustrates the level of sophistication with which these picnic baskets/food carriers are designed and constructed under respected names such as Picnic Time, and Picnics & Beyond.



Today's picnic baskets are not just oversized baskets with flip-up lids. They are constructed of durable materials such as willow, wood, or tough nylon/polymer. The designers have learned to make use of every inch of space, with zippered compartments, sections that are removable for more room, and some even add a pouch for keeping a bottle of wine perfectly chilled. And, of course, a bottle of wine needs glasses and a corkscrew, all of which are included in many of these carriers. In fact, it is not at all unusual to find a picnic basket from Picnic Baskets Now (www.picnicbasketsnow.com) that comes completely stocked with service for 4, including plates, glasses, linen napkins, flatware, wine carrier, corkscrew, and blanket. Some baskets contain a little more, and others may contain a little less, but every possible detail has been considered in the design of each picnic basket and carrier. Customers who have purchased from Picnic Baskets Now report that the exemplary customer service and 100% satisfaction guarantee makes it easy to buy these items with confidence.



Besides being amazingly complete in detail, these picnic baskets and carriers are also compact and easy to carry, with durable handles and shoulder straps that are designed for maximum comfort and convenience.



Trends such as these new designs in picnic baskets are a reflection of the resiliency of the human spirit when economic times necessitate tightening the belt a bit. As one young mother stated, "It isn't about doing without. It's about doing smarter." She added that a recent installation of a swimming pool in their yard was just such an example. "We used the money that we would have blown on a trip to install this pool. The money for the trip would have been gone forever, but we will enjoy this swimming pool for many years to come."



These families are also discovering the little extras that can add even more fun to an outing, without breaking the family budget. These items include fold-up tables, cooking utensils that are compact and easy to carry, and even specialty picnic blankets that are stuffed with extra padding, and roll up into their own custom totes for easy carrying.



According to Parents magazine, families are also finding new and creative ways to add recreation to the great outdoors, away from the television. Some are rediscovering old past-times of yesteryear, such as pitching horseshoes, or playing badminton. Others are firing up the outdoor fire pit and roasting a few marshmallows while engaging in the delicate task of crafting perfect S'Mores.



