Economics Analysis Reveals the Use of Software by Reinhart and Rogoff

Richardson, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- A news report confirms that economists Carmen Reinhart and Ken Rogoff have used Microsoft Excel in their study of government debt and GDP.



According to Brenda Chen, Publications Director of Books Training (http://www.BooksTraining.com), Microsoft Excel offers more than just the functionality of a spreadsheet. "It can be used to create advanced reporting templates in the field of economics and for creating budgets, schedules, and a calendar," she examines.



Ms. Chen states that Microsoft Excel completes a variety of tasks including the creation of charts, tables, planning for finances, accounting, and many more.



She adds, "Microsoft Excel is a powerful application that can be used for a variety of purposes that many are not aware of such as stock taking and statistical calculations. The key aspect here is the level of proficiency. This allows users to manipulate the application in a variety of ways. It is a tool that increases speed and efficiency in carrying out complex tasks."



Ms. Chen has been involved with Books Training, a key supplier of software for business training in tertiary institutions, non-profit organizations, commercial ventures and individuals.



Ms. Chen observes that it has been proven that leading economists, Reinhart and Rogoff used Microsoft Excel in developing an economic report and analysis in the study of debt and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



According to news reports, there were some errors in some parts of the data but that was singled out as human error but had minimal impact on the overall quality of the report. However, these errors were soon noted corrected.



In most cases, users of one Microsoft Office Application usually use the other applications such as Microsoft Word. This is an integral part of any reporting system. As such, it has been reported that the two economists are known to work with the Microsoft Office package for what one could assume as being the purpose of efficiency and coordination.



Ms. Chen states, "communication plays an effective role in disseminating information compiled through reporting in Microsoft Excel. As such, there is a need for the use of both applications to provide a complete reporting format."



