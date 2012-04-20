Economy Class Blood Clot Myth Busted

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- Researchers have busted a long-standing myth about economy class flying –coach is not a riskier area of the plane than first class when it comes to developing a blood clot on a long trip. The report recently was released in Chest, by the American College of Chest Physicians. It shows economy air travel and chances of deep vein thrombosis do not go hand in hand.



The researchers did find that risk factors during long flights include extended time in a window seat without movement, using oral contraceptives, being pregnant, and being old. People who have these risk factors should speak with their doctor before going on a long flight to discuss what they should do to lessen their risk for DVT and a pulmonary embolism.



Getting up during a long flight to walk around and do simple calf exercises is helpful to get blood flowing, the ACCP recommended. “For those especially at risk, they can talk to their doctor about portable sequential compression devices that stimulate blood flow and prevent clot formation,” said Greg Grambor, president of Vascular PRN. “The PolyGel Ca5 DVTCare System weighs just 15 ounces and can be used on a long flight as one of the best-in-class products to help with DVT concerns.”



The PolyGel DVTCare System operates for 15 hours of battery power when just used on one leg and 8 hours for both legs. It fits in a small pouch with a strap and can easily go with a person sitting in a car, to a long plane ride, and to their ultimate destination. It has variable pressure settings so the pressure can be adjusted and works even when recharging.



To learn more about the PolyGel portable device, Sequential Compression Devices, or IPC devices, visit http://www.vascularprn.com/ or call 800.886.4331. Vascular PRN has decades of experience helping nursing homes, surgery centers and hospitals, managed care organizations, and other institutions with their DVT product needs.