Economy Related Hardships Have Ruined Your Credit...Now What

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- With the current state of the American economy the goal for many adults is no longer trying to maintain good credit, is now how to repair bad credit and build a solid foundation for the future. If you are not sure where to turn next when it comes to restoring credit that has crumpled in response to the economic hardships many face today you can turn to the knowledge of wealth shared by Credit Counselor Wanda Strickfaden.



Wanda Strickfaden’s credit restoration advice is of a different breed than what methods you would have relied on 20 years ago—even 10 years ago. That is because today’s economy is entirely different and it has left many American’s who would have never imagined financial despair and poor credit—with just that.



“You are not alone in your financial hardships. First you have to get past the embarrassment and shame so that you can get started moving forward. While bad credit will be with you for the next 7-10 years, it will not be with you forever and there are things you can do today to make drastic changes to your credit score within the next few years.”



Wanda Strickfaden has been a guest speaker on a multitude of national news stations, talk shows, talk radio, and her methods and advice have been featured in many major publications. While Wanda points out area of opportunities for her clients, she is sympathetic to the unexpected pay cuts, layoffs, and changes to day-to-day life that has left many American’s struggling to dig themselves out of debt.



For those looking to repair, reestablish, and even those trying to build new credit she has released a comprehensive step-by-step guide in her new book Credit Repair: Real Answers to Your Credit Problems which is available on Amazon.com for immediate download to your Kindle. The book focuses on the most significant areas of your credit health from reestablishing your credit, repairing credit, and what your FICO score really means.



You can’t reverse the damage that has been done to your credit history, but with the expert advice of Wanda Strickfaden you can begin working on moving in a new direction today!