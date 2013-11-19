EcoPoly Solutions Closes Environmental Loop for Farmers

NEWMARKET, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- The agricultural industry’s failure to provide farmers with adequate plastic mulch film alternatives has led to the introduction of a biodegradable mulch film from EcoPoly Solutions, an Oxo-biodegradable plastic film and additive manufacturer and distributer. In a market that currently disposes of mulch films by burning, burying or sending it to a landfill, this biodegradable film helps to offset the environmental and monetary costs that those methods present.



Recognizing the visible benefits of biodegradable products EcoPoly Solutions created a mulch film technology that, like regular mulch films, can reduce soil compaction, fertilizer leaching, moisture evaporation, weed problems and increases soil temperatures to produce a higher yield and increased early growth in crops while providing the added benefit of biodegrading.



Farmers currently face issues with inadequate biodegradable films, which create a buildup of plastic in tillable soil and leave farmers with mounting problems. These issues stem from too many different companies’ involved in the manufacturing of the additives and finished goods with limited expertise, knowledge and information to create products that work.



EcoPoly Solutions has full control of the entire process in their own facility. Formulation design and testing is certified by their engineers and PHD’s, which then transfers to their manufacturing line for resin and additive compounding. EcoPoly Solution’s mono and co-ex film lines manufacture the film, which is then sent to a third party for proof of performance.



“We are the only company globally that has a major, world-class lab facility onsite dedicated to biodegradable plastics research and development,” Steve Arsenault, Director of Sales at EcoPoly Solutions said. “There are hundreds of experiments and formulations worked on daily to continually improve the finished goods. EcoPoly Solutions manufactures all of the degradable, raw materials that are incorporated into the finished agricultural films. We also control the manufacturing process of the finished mulch film that farmers use on their fields.”



There is no single product that will work on a global scale. Every country, region, municipality and farmer has different requirements due to varying environmental conditions and soil conditions, as well as differing crops, farm equipment and experience. This multi-billion dollar industry is expected to increase by more than forty percent in the next four years and EcoPoly Solutions has the ability to provide what the farmers require. “Bottom line is that with these films the environmental and financial gains to the farmers can be enormous,” said Derek Rynard, CEO of EcoPoly Solutions.



About EcoPoly Solutions

EcoPoly Solutions is a company that is in business to develop, manufacture and distribute the best Oxo-biodegradable additive and agricultural mulch films available in the market. Our ongoing product development seeks to provide affordable solutions and alternatives to the plastic industry for waste problems and global food chain advancements.



Steve Arsenault, EcoPoly Solutions

+1 905 967 9008

steve@ecopolysolutions.com