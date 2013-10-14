EcoPro Commercial Cleaning Company Announces Westpac Auckland Business Awards Sponsorship

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The EcoPro Cleaning Co is pleased to announce its sponsorship for the Westpac Auckland North Business Awards in the “Excellence in Social Responsibility and Sustainability,” category. This will mark EcoPro’s fifth year of association with the awards program. Initially the relationship began when EcoPro was named as a finalist, then the company was named a winner of the prestigious award. This year is the second in which the office cleaning company participated in the program in a sponsorship role.



The Westpac Auckland Business Awards is a partnership between Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) and the Auckland Chamber of Commerce. The event is designed to bring recognition to local Auckland businesses, and build brand recognition. The award for “Excellence in Social Responsibility and Sustainability” is given to local businesses that practice environmentally-friendly operations, and go above and beyond to be a green organisation.



“We’re very pleased to have a longstanding relationship with the Westpac Business Awards, and we see it is a pivotal part of developing a thriving Auckland business community,” said Bob Quaid, Director of EcoPro. “We’re particularly honoured to sponsor the social responsibility and sustainability award, because eco-consciousness is something that our business is based on, and it’s at the core of everything we do here at EcoPro.”



EcoPro was the previous winner of the award due to its continued dedication to providing exceptional eco-friendly commercial cleaning services and extremely competitive pricing. The company works to provide business owners and their employees with a healthier work environment, which in-turn increases productivity. EcoPro is the first commercial cleaning company to be licensed by Environmental Choice of New Zealand as eco-friendly, and the company maintains a standard of excellence which includes a 59-point commercial quality assurance checklist.



“We see the Westpac Business Awards as vital to the business community, and we’re proud to be able to continue providing support to this outstanding recognition of the great businesses in the greater Auckland area,” said Quaid. “Because of our award, we’ve enjoyed greater acknowledgement and visibility as a truly eco-friendly cleaning company, and we hope that through our sponsorship we can provide other businesses with the same advantages.”



About The EcoPro Cleaning Co

EcoPro is New Zealand’s first and only eco cleaning company to be licensed by Environmental Choice NZ. The company was started 40 years ago, and has endured as the top provider of quality commercial cleaning services in Auckland. The company offers a complimentary, no obligation quote and fully personalised proposal, as well as a free eco-assessment that can help business owners reduce their costs. For more information, visit the EcoPro website at www.ecopro.co.nz.



Business Contact Information:

Contact Person: Anne Quaid

Phone: +64 9 415 9984

Address: 16/18 Airborne Rd, Albany 0632, Auckland, New Zealand

Email: info@ecopro.co.nz

Website: http://www.ecopro.co.nz/