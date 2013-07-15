EcoSolve App Released for the iPhone Promises to Help Save Money and the Planet

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- The green revolution is now inexorably underway, as even the most reactionary voices against climate change have to accept that a reduction in fuel consumption is not only essential as resources become more scarce but also economically viable as that scarcity continues to hike prices. Understanding how to optimize spaces for energy efficiency now has a cost effective solution in the EcoSolve App, now available for iPhone from the iTunes store.



The EcoSolve app has been created to provide the user with a time saving device that makes use of the fingertip technology of the iPhone to maximize its flexibility in use. The calculator is targeted mainly towards trade engineers like plumbers as well as the broader trade industry responsible for planning and building new homes. Home owners renovating for energy efficiency will also benefit from the positive effect of the app.



The heat loss calculator is packed with additional features including the ability to keep a record of the findings annotated according to which room the findings are for – a huge advantage for on-site engineers.



In the near future, EcoSolve is aiming to link their application to specific vendors who can supply app users with the necessary goods and services to implement the recommendations of the app affordably and safely, creating a complete solution for engineers and home owners.



A spokesperson for EcoSolve explained, “The application works by inputting the size of a room, the type of room, the type of roof and the presence, thickness or absence of insulation, what rooms are below or beside it, the thickness of the walls and the presence of windows to calculate what scale of radiator would be needed to efficiently and effectively heat the space. As such, anyone from engineers to architects can ascertain the ideal solution in seconds, saving money and the planet.”



About EcoSolve

The EcoSolve calculator is a heat loss calculator to help determine the correct size radiator requirements for a user defined room. The EcoSolve App calculator tackles complex calculations efficiently and quicker than manual heat loss calculators. The EcoSolve App calculator has been designed to be user friendly even in undertaking the most complex calculations. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecosolveapp.com/