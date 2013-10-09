Ecotourism Protects Amazon Biodiversity

Reina Victoria, Quito -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Tourism is a fall out of man’s inexhaustible wander lust and unquenchable thirst to see and experience new pastures and life styles. Exotic and distant lands have always intrigued the human nature and mysterious forests, majestic mountains, and the roar of the cascading cataract have constantly haunted the mind of man from time immemorial. Modern day tourism and the modern tourists have undergone radical transformation from the loose footed traveler of yesterday. Today’s tourism is an entirely new proposition with all the frills and other paraphernalia of modern day living. Tourism is big business now looked after by large players in the field and managed professionally like any other mega business.



In the din of modern life, the feeble voice of environmentalists and the dedication of a handful of activists worldwide have survived and the result is – responsible tourism and eco tourism- the two concepts that has sustained earth’s bounties so far. Eco tourism is a form of tourism encompassing the entire biodiversity of a fragile, pristine, and untouched natural area and is maintained on a low scale as opposed to the high and damaging impact of the conventional type. Eco tourism involves strict guidelines and procedures to negate or at least minimize the adverse effects of conventional tourism. Some countries have their own accreditation system for eco tourism. There are procedures to monitor and evaluate a tourism company’s interaction with local natural and cultural resources and its contribution towards the betterment of the local community’s life.



Responsible tourism and eco tourism are two sides of a single coin. Responsible tourism is not just another form of tourism but is rapidly becoming a worldwide phenomenon. It involves participation of local people and integrating local culture and customs and practices in tourism activities. Though it is not another form of niche tourism, it is a distinct tourism practice that has the preservation of local culture along with the environment as the core objective.



The Cuyabeno Wild Life Reserve in Cuyabeno Ecuador is a 6, 00,000 odd hectare rain forest reserve on the Amazon basin and has a rich bio diversity that still remains pristine and unexploited by commercial tourism. Its uniqueness is its proximity to the beautiful Andes and is blessed with sparkling streams and navigable creeks. The distinguishing feature that sets the Cuybeno River from the other major branches of the Amazon river is that while both the banks of the great Amazon cannot be seen by a trekker, Cuyabeno banks are visible which gives them a feel of the forest.



Jamu Lodge provides comfortable lodging down the Cuyabeno River very near the exotic Laguna Grande. The management practices a policy of eco tourism that has minimal impact on the environment. Waste is recycled and solar energy is the main source of electricity.



For details and enquiries log on to www.jamulodge.com



About Jamu Lodge

Situated strategically down Cuyabeno River by the Laguna Grande, the lodge affords the tourist all the luxury without losing any of the rustic character of the beautiful terrain. The lodge is eco friendly practicing organic farming, recycled waste treatment, and depends on solar energy for electricity.



Media Contact

Calama E6-19 y Reina Victoria,

Quito Ecuador

Tel: (00593) 02 2220614

Cell phones: (000593)

0993640867 0995963912

0999717295, 0987294337

Website: http://www.jamulodge.com