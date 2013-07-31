Ecozub Apps Releases Shoot-'Em-Up Game for the IOS App Store - a Calorie Crusher Dude

London, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- “A Calorie Crusher Dude” is an iPhone game recently released by the app development company Ecozub Apps. The pro version of the game was released on Saturday, July 27, while the free version will be available in the 1st week of August.



Allowing for endless hours of fun, the 3rd person shooting game includes a chubby boy who, at the helm of the game player, shoots down calories which take the form of candy, donuts, and cheesecake. Shooting each item enables the character to collect health in the form of apples. The goal is to destroy the calories and become more healthy and fit.



“A Calorie Crusher Dude” also supports multiplayer mode so anyone can play with their friends. Aimed at boosting one’s inner desire to win the war against obesity, it also features an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack. No additional purchases are needed in the game. Coins are collected by shooting down calorie builders – the method in which other characters in the game are unlocked.



The controls integrated into the game are designed for players of all ages. There is no learning curve. Action-packed, the game will be available on the Apple App Store. A banner is already up on the company homepage to promote the game and access the pro version.



While being designed for hours of fun, this new app is also intended to raise awareness of a serious issue. Obesity rates continue to increase and are directly associated with a number of rising medical problems throughout theUnited States,Canada, and elsewhere in the world. The game is intended to reach the millions of iPhone users, entertain them, and make them more aware and proactive of this problem.



To learn more about “A Calorie Crusher Dude” and other apps from Ecozub, visit the company’s website at http://www.ecozubapps.com.



About Ecozub Apps

Ecozub Apps is an app publishing company based in London, Ontario, Canada. The company specializes in mobile app development and creating programs which promote a pleasant and fun experience. Its website is currently up and running, is searchable, and includes a list of the top apps currently on the market.