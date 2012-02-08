Lewisville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- ECS Network Solutions is now partnering with 3CX, the developer of the 3CX Phone System – an open standard, unified communications platform for Windows that works with standard SIP phones and replaces a proprietary PBX. The 3CX phone system is a Windows software application that is far more manageable than a traditional PBX. It delivers substantial cost savings.



Leading companies worldwide such as Formula One’s Team Lotus, Boeing, Ohio State University, MIT and RE/MAX use the 3CX Phone System. 3CX has been listed as a CRN 2011 Emerging Vendor and has earned Windows Server Certification as well as other numerous awards, including The Windows networking.com Gold Award, the Windows IT Pro magazine 2008 Editor’s Best Award and a Best Buy Award by Computer Shopper Magazine. 3CX has offices in the UK, USA, Germany, Cyprus, Malta, Australia, South Africa and Hong Kong.



3CX can be a small businesses initial entry into the PBX world. It can give the small business the advantages of routing, hold, voicemail, forwarding, etc at a cost well within its reach. To date small businesses have been excluded from these services due to lack of technical support and cost.



3CX also supports very large installations. They have some installations with as many as 2,000 connected units. 3CX also has several specialized modules such as a Call Center Module and a Hotel Module and is one of the very first companies to make the leap into Unified Communications. To find out more about 3CX please visit their website at www.3cx.com



About ECS Network Solutions

ECS Network Solutions is an IT Technology solution provider specializing in small business IT and telephony services. ECS provides sales, support, installation, and on-going maintenance services for business servers, computers and phone systems. For more information about ECS Network Solutions’ 3CX support , please visit their website at: http://www.ecsnetworksolutions.com/business-solutions/3cx-pbx-and-voip.