Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ecuador Oil and Gas Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
Ecuador's oil production is on track to make some near-term gains as output rises and
enhanced oil recovery projects take shape; however, we see more downside risk than upside given the
above-ground challenges that have undermined interest in the OPEC member's upstream. Although there is
sizable upside from upstream projects currently under appraisal, for now we expect output to peak by 2017
with risk that it could come sooner and a steeper rate given high rates of decline at mature fields. Our
current forecast for gas assumes that with the arrival of a rig and planned investment at Block 6, output will
grow steadily from a low base but a lower rate than the operator's plans call for. However, we expect gas
production to similarly trend lower before the end of the decade.
The key trends and developments in Ecuador's oil and gas sector are:
? Although there is upside from the potential awarding of new licensing in an ongoing bidding round, we
expect reserves of both oil and gas to fall over the course of our forecast period. We see a somewhat
similar trend for production over the long term. Oil production will grow over the near term with fields
such as Sacha ramping up output but gains will be incremental and we expect output to slip from 2018.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139683/ecuador-oil-and-gas-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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