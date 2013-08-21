Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ecuador Oil and Gas Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Ecuador's oil production is on track to make some near-term gains as output rises and

enhanced oil recovery projects take shape; however, we see more downside risk than upside given the

above-ground challenges that have undermined interest in the OPEC member's upstream. Although there is

sizable upside from upstream projects currently under appraisal, for now we expect output to peak by 2017

with risk that it could come sooner and a steeper rate given high rates of decline at mature fields. Our

current forecast for gas assumes that with the arrival of a rig and planned investment at Block 6, output will

grow steadily from a low base but a lower rate than the operator's plans call for. However, we expect gas

production to similarly trend lower before the end of the decade.

The key trends and developments in Ecuador's oil and gas sector are:

? Although there is upside from the potential awarding of new licensing in an ongoing bidding round, we

expect reserves of both oil and gas to fall over the course of our forecast period. We see a somewhat

similar trend for production over the long term. Oil production will grow over the near term with fields

such as Sacha ramping up output but gains will be incremental and we expect output to slip from 2018.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139683/ecuador-oil-and-gas-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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