Ecuadorian Rainforest and ER Gives Monitors to Library

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Ecuadorian Rainforest’s is proud to announce our donation of computer monitors to a local institution, the East Orange Public Library, and supporting its mission to help bring technology to those who need it most.



Ecuadorian Rainforest, as an industry leader in the world of natural ingredients, believes in keeping the world green and free of clutter. That’s why we are strong proponents of reusing and recycling, especially of technology. These useable monitors will also help get recent technology into the hands of those who need it most.



“We are elated to donate monitors to the East Orange Public Library,” says Steve Siegel, vice president of Ecuadorian Rainforest. “We help keep the planet free of more waste and we put technology in the hands of an organization that educates the local community. This is a win for everyone involved.”



The East Orange Public Library has been around for decades, bringing the community together to discover new and interesting facts of life. The East Orange Public Library helps to create lifelong learners in its community and provides public computers to help teach new technology to those who do not have regular access to it.



“East Orange Public Library’s decades of bringing education to the community is why we believe they are the best choice to help foster growth in technology education and awareness. It’s why we wanted to help,” said Siegel.



With over 1,000 natural ingredients from every corner of the globe, Ecuadorian Rainforest has amassed an arsenal of nutraceutical ingredients perfect for almost any product. Since 1997, we have provided the nutraceutical industry with exceptional fruit, herb, marine, spice, and vegetable ingredients.



For more information about Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC, and our products, please visit us today at http://www.intotherainforest.com.