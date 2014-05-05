Ecuadorian Rainforest Exhibits at Ingredient Marketplace

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC, a natural ingredient supplier, will be exhibiting at Ingredient Marketplace, being held at the Jacob Javits Center in New York on June 2 and 3, at booth 412. The company will be showcasing their best ingredients for 2014 alongside their new Ingredients Passport.



Attendees of Ingredient Marketplace can stop by booth 412 and learn about Ecuadorian Rainforest’s new line of South American ingredients which includes some of the continent’s most popular herbs. The wholesale ingredient supplier’s new Ingredient Passport also goes into detail on the Herbs from the Amazon and why the have been used for generations.



Those who stop by Ecuadorian Rainforest’s booth will also have a chance to participate in the company’s new game, Catch the Super Foods. Players are asked to collect the falling super foods, such as mangosteen and acai, while dodging impurities like yeast and mold. The top scorer will be announced at Ingredient Marketplace and win a prize.



Ingredient Marketplace is one of the largest health trade show’s on the east coast where health companies come together to discuss the health market. For more information, please visit them at http://marketplace.supplysideshow.com/.



Ecuadorian Rainforest has provided natural ingredients from South America and beyond for over 16 years. Founded by Marlene Siegel in 1997, they now has over 1,000 fruit, herb, marine, spice, and vegetable ingredients all under one roof. Ecuadorian Rainforest puts its natural ingredients through rigorous quality­control processes to ensure they meet high­quality standards.



For more information about Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC, visit them at www.IntoTheRainforest.com.



Ingredients From South America and Beyond