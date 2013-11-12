Ecuadorian Rainforest Exhibits at SupplySide West

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Ecuadorian Rainforest will be attending SupplySide West 2013 at the Venetian in Las Vegas on November 14 and 15. The company will be at booth 27026 showcasing their natural ingredients and premiering their new Ingredients Passport.



Ecuadorian Rainforest's Ingredients Passport highlights some of the company's most popular ingredients. There are over 25 ingredients listed in the Ingredients Passport that shows what ingredients are popular with manufacturers. It also includes information for condition­-specific ingredients and



Also included in the Ingredients Passport is the Herbs from the Amazon list. The Herbs from the Amazon lists the most popular herbs from South America and their benefits. Ecuadorian Rainforest also highlights four key ingredients that are the most used by the indigenous people of South America.



Visit Ecuadorian Rainforest at booth 27026 at SupplySide West to learn more about the Ingredients Passport and the raw material supplier's vast catalog of natural ingredients from around the globe.



About Ecuadorian Rainforest

Ecuadorian Rainforest is the leading provider of natural ingredients from South America and beyond. Founded by Marlene Siegel in 1997, Ecuadorian Rainforest now has over 1,000 fruit, herb, marine, spice, and vegetable ingredients from around the world.. The company puts its natural ingredients through rigorous quality­control processes to ensure they meet high ­quality standards.



To learn more about Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC, visit them at www.IntoTheRainforest.com.