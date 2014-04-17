Ecuadorian Rainforest Kicks off Nutraceutical Super Foods Contest

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC, a wholesale natural ingredients supplier, has announced the release of their new online game, Catch the Super Foods. The company has launched the new game and will be keeping it live until Ingredient Marketplace 2014.



Players are asked to collect as many super foods as they can collect, which includes blueberry, maqui, and mango, into their baskets. The game is not as easy as it sounds however. Food collectors must also be vigilant of anything that can harm the quality of their super foods, including yeast, mold, and heavy metal pollutants.



Ecuadorian Rainforest will also be showing off Catch the Super Foods at Ingredients Marketplace, taking place on June 2 and 3 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Show attendees are asked to stop by booth 412 and compete against one another for the highest score. During the trade show, Ecuadorian Rainforest will announce the highest scorer of Catch the Super Foods and give the winner a prize.



Those who are not attending the show are still eligible to compete. To play Catch the Super Foods, please visit the page at www.IntoTheRainforest.com/game.



Ecuadorian Rainforest has provided natural ingredients from South America and beyond for over 16 years. Founded by Marlene Siegel in 1997, they now has over 1,000 fruit, herb, marine, spice, and vegetable ingredients all under one roof.Ecuadorian Rainforest puts its natural ingredients through rigorous quality­control processes to ensure they meet high­quality standards.



For more information about Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC, visit them at www.IntoTheRainforest.com.