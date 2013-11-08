Ecuadorian Rainforest Unveils Ingredients Passport

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Explore South America with Ecuadorian Rainforest’s Ingredients Passport at booth 27026 at SupplySide West 2013 on November 15-16 at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Discover the South American ingredients making a huge impact in the natural ingredients market.



No need to travel the world, we’ve done the work for you! With our Ingredients Passport you will be presented with 20 South American ingredients used by the indigenous people for centuries, including four special ingredients that are gaining popularity right here at home.



The Ingredients Passport will also grant admittance to a list of Ecuadorian Rainforest’s best-selling ingredients. Learn which ingredients are being utilized by the nutraceutical industry and why they are so sought-after. You will also be privy to other great information such as condition-specific and K-Star kosher certified ingredients.



Visit Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC, at SupplySide West in Las Vegas this fall as we unveil our Ingredients Passport and show you the the wonderful world of our South American ingredients. Our expert staff will be on hand to answer any and all questions a.



About Ecuadorian Rainforest

Ecuadorian Rainforest is the premiere provider of nutraceutical ingredients. Since 1997, we have provided the nutraceutical industry with over 1,000 fruit, herb, marine, spice, and vegetable ingredients and we bring them from around the world straight to your doorstep.



For more information about Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC, and our products, please visit us today at www.intotherainforest.com and don’t forget to ask for a quote.