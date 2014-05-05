Eczema Natural Healing Discloses Secret to Eczema Relief

Brisbane, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Eczema incidence rates in Australia remain some of the highest in the world, according to dermatologists in the country, and they cite a number of factors to account for this. Some eczema causes identified by the doctors include lifestyle, genetics, hygiene, and climate. Approximately 25 percent of children under the age of two suffer from baby eczema, and parents often look to natural healing treatments for their little ones," Elleran James of Eczema Natural Healing (www.eczemanaturalhealing.com) declares.



Experts and average consumers alike often underestimate this disease and the impact it has on the person afflicted and his or her family. The cost of treating eczema exceeds that seen with patients suffering from asthma, according to Dr. Su, a pediatric dermatologist in Australia, and the emotional and psychological impact is significant also as the child is unable to sleep due to the continuous itching. When the child does itch, the risk of infection increases, and parents often miss sleep due to caring for the child which leads to missed days of work.



"When one talks of the impact a disease has on a family, they don't equate eczema with diabetes and other conditions that affect children. Sadly, there exists a great deal of misinformation when it comes to the skin condition which only exacerbates the problem. Parents who find their children aren't obtaining the desired relief often turn to natural remedies to see if they may be of help," James explains.



Daily baths, although they may seem counter intuitive as they could dry the skin more, remain essential when one has eczema. Following a bath, the parent needs to moisturize the child's skin with an oil based moisturizer as this helps to trap moisture in the skin to prevent irritation. Humidifiers placed strategically in the home often help to prevent outbreaks, and parents need to identify triggers and try to keep them away from the child.



"There may be times when the child requires a steroid cream. Doctors typically recommend this when the inflammation and redness become out of control. When they are under control once again, parents may go back to using natural remedies, ones which provide relief for the child without harming his or her overall health," James continues.



When one suffers from eczema, their skin typically develops dry, patchy areas of red skin, some which are raised or leathery. The accompanying itching interferes with normal sleep and, when one goes to scratch, they may end up drawing blood in an effort to get relief. Young children don't understand how to stop the itching or why it is occurring, leading parents to look for ways to provide relief and these natural remedies are often of great help so parents should consider trying them.



About Eczema Natural Healing

Eczema Natural Healing strives to connect like-minded people concerned about health and fitness and curing their skin conditions naturally. Conditions covered include psoriasis, baby eczema and more.