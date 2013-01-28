Ed Fletcher Launches Spinal Injuries Support Website

Scotland, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- When you find that you have suffered a spinal injury it can be difficult to know what to expect in the future. Surrounding yourself with a support network not only helps you in practical terms but also in making the transition back to daily life and looking forward. Thankfully, there are many people willing to offer you an insight into what to expect and provide the emotional support that you will be need.



“Will I be able to adapt?” is a common and understandable question that many who have recently suffered a spinal injury may ask. Thankfully, as information becomes more accessible and personal connections become easier to make it has become clear to see how others with spinal injuries are moving forward and successfully adapting to their change in lifestyle.



A quick Google search for spinal injury rehabilitation brings back almost 10,000,000 results from all the major spinal injury charities, medical agencies and rehabilitation projects. Proof indeed that there is a wealth of support available for those seeking information and advice for themselves or for a loved one.



About Ed Fletcher

Ed Fletcher, a Spinal Injury Lawyer and paraplegic wheelchair user comments that there is plenty of support available to those who have suffered a spinal injury. "I wanted to offer those with spinal injuries an affirmative story that, although their life may have changed, it can still be full of positive opportunities”, Ed commented. "But it is important to surround yourself with the right support network whether it is friends and family, professional support or those charitable organisations which exist purely for the benefit of those with spinal injuries. I hope that by offering my personal insight I can encourage others in similar circumstances".



For those who would like to know more about spinal injuries, Ed has written a great article on Spinal Injuries Explained



Media Contact:

Ed Fletcher

Fletchers Solicitors: Spinal Injury Lawyers in Southport, UK

+447779008174

ed@fs.co.uk

Southport, UK

http://www.edfletcher.com