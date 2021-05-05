Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The latest market report published by Emergen Research, titled "Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market", presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market's leading regions.



In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in closure of educational institutes and centers in various countries across the globe. This has significantly boosted growth of the Ed-Tech market owing to rapid adoption of e-learning platforms among students and teachers. Schools and institutes globally are conducting classes online, and this approach has been gaining rapid traction, and is expected to continue to drive demand for ED-Tech going ahead.



In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM.

In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM and provides access to e-learning in cyber security, AI, and cloud computing.

In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to robust presence of key players in countries in the region. Advanced academic infrastructure and high awareness about e-learning platforms among individuals and learners in countries in the region is a key factor driving market growth.

Major companies operating in the market are Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.



Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Segmentation:



For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-tech and smart classroom market based on hardware, education system, end use, and region.



Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interactive Projectors

Interactive Displays



Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education



Regional Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Restrictions imposed due to covid-19 pandemic

4.2.2.2. Easy access to high speed internet

4.2.2.3. Penetration of mobile devices in remote areas

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness about online education

4.2.3.2. Risk of hacking

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market By Hardware Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Hardware Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Interactive Projectors

5.1.2. Interactive Displays



