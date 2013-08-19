Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EDAC Technologies Corporation: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "EDAC Technologies Corporation: Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "EDAC Technologies Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "EDAC Technologies Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "EDAC Technologies Corporation"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

EDAC Technologies Corporation (EDAC Technologies) is a provider of engineered products for the aerospace, commercial, medical, industrial and machine tool markets. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets low pressure turbine cases, hubs, rings, disks and other complex, close tolerance components for application in aircraft engine and ground turbine. It also provides composite tooling such as autoclave molds, compression, bond fixtures, tooling masters and drill fixtures. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, tests, and repairs spindle products such as milling spindles, boring spindles, drilling spindles and grinding spindles, among others. Furthermore, it offers machining and assembly services for highly engineered components. EDAC Technologies is headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, the US.



Companies Mentioned



EDAC Technologies Corporation



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139758/edac-technologies-corporation-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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United States

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