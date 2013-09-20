Eddie Jaber of RESF Completes Record-Breaking Sales at the Mondrian and Mint Condo

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Eddie Jaber of RESF, a South Florida Real Estate company, has recently concluded two record-breaking sales – one at the Mint Condo, located on 92 SW 3rd Street in Brickell, and the other at The Mondrian, a luxury condo-hotel on West Avenue in South Beach.



The Mint Condo property was a penthouse (PH-01) that sold for $1,225,000 at $582.50 per square foot, making it the most expensive sale in the building’s history, as well as the highest of any residence within the 33130 zip code. Notably, the unit is classified as a new construction that remained developer-ready at the time of the sale.



To highlight the significance of this achievement, it must be noted that the recent sale of a completed Mint penthouse by a different firm totaled $1,060,000 at $447 per square feet – considerable less than RESF's sale. The discrepancy can be attributed to the company's heavy use of professional video and photography in promoting their properties globally.



A similar approach also accounted for Eddie Jaber’s groundbreaking sale at The Mondrian, where a high-end residence, designated 1100 West Ave TS-1, was sold for a total of $1,950,000 – at $1,630 per square feet, this was highest price per square footage ever sold at the building or on West Avenue.



The esteemed penthouse in question was widely regarded to have been one of the best deals in South Beach. It comprises one bedroom, two bathrooms, a large den, and a private rooftop terrace of 2,000 square feet with views of Miami's beautiful skyline. With a total living space of 1,196 square feet, it is one of the largest units at The Mondrian and South Beach overall.



These accomplishments are a testament to the success and viability of RESF's real estate strategy, which emphasizes an innovative and technological approach to real estate marketing. This includes the aggressive utilization of multimedia tools and the internet for promoting all of its listings. RESF comprises over 300 realtors and has offices throughout South Florida, including locations in Coral Gables, Boca Raton, Davie, and Miami Lakes. It is considered one of the fastest-growing real estate groups in the region, and a leading specialist on South Florida Real Estate.