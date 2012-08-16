Tag Along With This Young Air Force Member

Redlands, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Eddie Landeros, from Redlands California, joined the U.S Air force in November of 2011 right out of High School at the young age of 18. He also joined an online community known as dogtagalong.com.



He is a true Patriot as he joined to protect this great nation of ours. His choice to make this sacrifice at a young age is impressive and commendable. He is currently a Security Forces Member. He is stationed at McGuire AFB, New Jersey. He works at the gate entrances to the base to make sure it’s secure from trespassers and unauthorized visitors. He has an identical twin brother Eric Landeros who is also in the U.S Air force and station in South Carolina. This is the first time in their lives they have been separated. The military runs through their veins. Their father retired from the U.S Navy after 20 years of service and their uncles both did a tour in the U.S. Army.



Dog Tag Along Inc. is encouraging you to show Eddie support by tagging along with him at Dogtagalong.com and show him that we as a nation really do appreciate him and his fellow service men and women.



You can go right to his page at: http://www.dogtagalong.com/redenblu and tag along with him.



What is Dogtagalong.com? DogTagAlong was born out of their love for their comrades in arms. Dog Tag Along Inc does know what it is like to be in the military and forward deployed. Their staff is comprised of former military individuals as well as their spouses and children. Dogtagalong.com's tagalong program works like this. They engrave dog tags with the tag-alongs words of encouragement and have it sent to military members of their choice to be added to their dog tag chain. This way the service member keeps the tag along near and dear to their heart! The tag along also receive an engraved dog tag with the service members words of gratitude. This way they can keep the service member near and dear to their heart! In addition they also give the military service member a free web page for them to update and communicate to their tag-alongs’ through their blogs. They can share their interests, photos, or just day-to-day happenings.



What a great way to show our troops support!!