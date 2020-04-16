Eddy's by Aditya Munjal, Handcrafted Italian Leather Sneakers, Now on Kickstarter!

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- Eddy's by Aditya Munjal is a premier collection of custom high-ankle top shoes for today's youth. Coming worldwide in four unique styles, these handmade leather shoes are manufactured with care and expertise by Italian craftsmen who work tirelessly to guarantee Eddy's are the epitome of quality, style, and design.



Made with pristine Italian leather, Eddy's exhibit the one-of-a-kind quality and commitment to Italian tradition that has defined Italian-made goods for centuries. Embracing a modern, futuristic style and youthful appearance, each shoe combines cutting-edge designs and futuristic themes with unique customization options. For each of the four styles, enjoy customization options on upper paneling, embossed details, turned profiles, and strap ankle belts.



A limited-edition product, Eddy's will each ship with a special limited edition certificate. A collector's item and taste of premium Italian fashion, each pair of shoes will ship for free to Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States in collector's edition packaging that features high-quality prints, handmade Italian construction, and solid magnetic clips. Offering a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, return any Eddy's for a full refund - no questions asked.



Eddy's by Aditya Munjal is now seeking support on Kickstarter. Funds from this campaign will be used to support design and production costs. The first pairs of shoes are expected to ship worldwide in early May 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/eddy-munjal/eddys-italian-handcrafted-sneakers



Supporters around the world can support Eddy's by Aditya Munjal by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$10. But for a pledge of CA$352 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including custom, top-quality collector's edition packaging and an exclusive pair of custom made shoes. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Eddy's by Aditya Munjal



Eddy's by Aditya Munjal is a premier collection of custom high-ankle top shoes for today's youth. Handmade by master Italian craftsman, Eddy's were designed by Aditya Munjal of Ontario, California, a self-proclaimed shoe lover and trendy footwear collector who has poured his vision and style into this limited edition, unisex collection of footwear.



Contact:



Contact Person: Aditya Munjal

Company: Eddy's

City: Toronto

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Phone: 6479870631

Email: adityamunjal1528@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/eddy-munjal/eddys-italian-handcrafted-sneakers