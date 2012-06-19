eDebtAdvice.org Announces Revolutionary Free 'Life Calculator' Tool

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- eDebtAdvice.org is a free online website written by a dedicated team of tenured debt repair specialists. Having already helped thousands to both relieve their struggling finances and stay out of debt for good, the site’s team today announces a revolutionary new online resource.



Following many months of research and development, the Life Calculator is candidly demonstrating the long-term outcomes of both managing money sensibly and becoming a slave to the dreaded interest payment.



“The calculator is about twin boys that make very different decisions regarding their finances. One spends every dime he gets and finances everything on credit, while the other brother takes all the annual interest his brother is spending, and invests that same amount” says the Founders of eDebtAdvice.



Continuing, “The user gets to control the interest percentage one of the brothers can earn. The end game results in the tool’s user feeling the pain of spending interest and the joy of earning it – all within one free online tool.”



The Life Calculator can be widely used by a myriad of people and organizations. From teachers and Government agencies to schools, parents and financial institutions; users will be sharing this tool with all they know to see first-hand how staying out of debt is the only sensible option.



Aside from the Life Calculator, eDebtAdvice.org hosts hundreds of informative articles on a variety of debt management and avoidance topics. With new content added by debt repair specialists on a weekly basis, users are treated to a fresh and continuous flow of debt-saving information.



“Debt is certainly rampant in today’s society. Therefore, as more and more people are at risk of slipping into debt, our team is working hard to provide free information to help everyone keep their finances afloat. We don’t sell anything and there is nothing to sign up for, it is that simple” the founders of eDebtAdvice add.



The site covers a myriad of topics from secured and unsecured debt to debt relief, Government debt and a directory of all indexed articles.



The website plans to continue adding content well into the future. Therefore, visitors are strongly urged to bookmark the homepage and check back on a regular basis.



Those wanting to keep their finger firmly on the pulse can follow the site’s progress live on Facebook and Twitter.



“We have a wealth of topics yet to be published. Over time we plan to grow the website to become the web’s largest debt avoidance and recovery resource. We understand how useful this information is in today’s climate and we want to help as many people as possible live a better life” eDebtAdvice concludes.



To try out the Life Calculator today, please visit: http://www.edebtadvice.org



About eDebtAdvice.org

eDebtAdvice.org aims to create a singular online home to access practical information on understanding the ramifications of debt within everyone’s financial lives.



The site receives regular contributions from a dedicated team of tenured debt repair specialists.