Eden Mosaic Tile Introduces Expanded Line of Metal Backsplash Tile

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Eden Mosaic Tile, the premiere importer and distributor of stainless steel backsplash tiles, is proud to introduce their expanded line of metal tiles. The addition of the new products brings the total number of unique metal designs to 37, more than any other tile manufacturer or distributor on the market.



"We have noticed an increase demand for unique backsplash materials, specifically in the 3D category." says Shawn Gusz, sales director for EdenMosaicTile.com. According to Gusz, 3D metal mosaic tiles are mosaics that have different heights, giving them a different depth and surface profile than the individual pieces they abut. This creates a 3D effect where parts of the backsplash is raised and parts are sunk, quite out of the normal when you consider that most installations have a completely flat profile.



Eden Mosaic Tile originally started as an importer and distributor of all types of mosaic tile, including glass, stone and metal, but has since dropped their glass and stone line to focus strictly on its metal offerings. "The tile industry is quite competitive, and I don't see any advantage to offering products like glass mosaic which is similar to what everyone else offers, so we decided to focus on a niche in the market and serve it extremely well." says Gusz.



Eden Mosaic Tile has also expanded its line of stainless steel backsplash materials to include additional models such as a stainless steel and crackled glass mix and even metal tiles with reticulate and fingerprint patterns embedded in the metal surface.



Home design trends are always changing but metal backsplashes are not a fad. According to Gusz, "Stainless steel appliances are now the norm in the majority of kitchens, in fact when you walk into a kitchen and see white or black appliances most people would consider that to be outdated. So I don't believe metal backsplashes are a fad or a trend, because they compliment stainless steel appliances so well. I believe it's something that will be 'in' for a notable duration."



For more information on the updated line of metal mosaic tiles by Eden Mosaic Tile, visit http://www.edenmosaictile.com



About EdenMosaicTile.com

EdenMosaicTile.com is an importer and online retailer of metal mosaic tiles. They offer a wide range of tiles made of stainless steel, aluminum and copper.