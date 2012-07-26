Eden Mosaic Tile Reveals the Trendiest Shiny Tile Products on the Market

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- The Internet’s premier retailer of glass mosaic and specialty metal tile, EdenMosaicTile.com, features the hottest tile products on the market, as revealed in the latest 2012 National Kitchen and Bath Association Design Competition. The recent NKBA Design Competition established the top 10 most popular kitchen and bath trends. Chosen out of nearly 500 designs, glossy finishes and fixtures arose as one of the most prevalent trends.



According to the 2012 NKBA Design Competition results, “shimmering surfaces, shining fixtures, high-sheen finishes, and perfectly placed lighting accents are a prominent personality trait of current kitchens.”



Eden Mosaic Tile specializes in a wide range of shiny metal tile products that are in line with the recently revealed bathroom and kitchen trends. The company offers tile made from stainless steel, copper and aluminum, providing homeowners with a large variety of style and design options, including multitude of patterns and textures.



For most homeowners, the kitchen is not only a place to cook, bake and prepare meals, it is also a place to mingle with friends and family, to discuss the day’s events and to share memories and some of life’s most enjoyable moments. Therefore, having a kitchen that is reflective of a person’s needs and style is essential is creating the ultimate atmosphere.



Eden Mosaic Tile features quality, affordable metal tile, as well as a unique line of glass and stone tile.



According to EdenMosaicTile.com, “Our metal tile and glass tile mosaics are ideal for residential and commercial use in applications such as backsplashes in the kitchen or bathroom, fireplace surrounds, accent walls and more. Installation of our stainless steel tile sheets is easy and creates a phenomenal modern conversation piece when finished.”



In addition to its quality and cost-effective pricing, the tile from EdenMosaicTile.com is simple to install for a quick updated look. Homeowners can measure the area of their kitchen’s backsplash or bathroom’s walls, order the appropriate amount of tile from the site, apply the tile with adhesive and finish up with a complementary grout color.



For those people looking to implement a hint of exotic flair in their home, Eden Mosaic Tile also offers a Wood Mosaic Tile collection. Homeowners can choose from an array of real wood tile, including teak, white oak and chocolate oak, and apply it the same way they would a ceramic or glass tile.



For more information about the stunning tile collections available from Eden Mosaic Tile, visit http://www.EdenMosaicTile.com



About Eden Mosaic Tile

Eden Mosaic Tile is a premiere importer and retailer of stainless steel and aluminum mosaic tile. The company offers a huge selection of metal, glass, wood and stone tile for kitchen and bathroom backsplashes and features free shipping on order over $199.