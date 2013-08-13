Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Eden Prairie photographer Bob Dale recently attended a photography workshop in which he learned many new skills from Celebrity Photographer Greg Gorman. Gorman's career spans 40 years. He is recognized for his portraits of famous people such as Michael Jackson, Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Bette Midler, Elton John and Andy Warhol. Gorman has published 10 photography books featuring hundreds of his celebrity portraits. The workshop included training in the lighting style that has made Gorman famous, including how to see and understand light.



Bob Dale says about his experience learning from Gorman, “Greg has a great style of lighting that creates dramatic black and white portraits that invite the viewer to look further into the portrait; that is also what I work on creating in my portraits.”



Bob Dale is a Master Photographer. His Eden Prairie photo studio has been the place where Dale captures the spirit of his subjects. Examples of his portraits can be found on his website, located at http://www.dalestudios.com/. He participated in a portfolio review at the Gorman workshop and was excited for the opportunity to have one of the world’s best photographers share tips and helpful hints on how to improve his portraits. Dale’s 40 year career includes creating family portraits, children’s portraits, business portraits and head-shots. Dale’s talents also include doing portraits of families with special needs children. Bob Dale has photographed celebrities such as Elton John, Jay Leno and Will Smith.



About how these new skills will impact his Eden Prairie photography studio, he says, "Many people don’t have a family portrait created because they don’t like what they weigh or too many wrinkles are showing. A Master photographer can help minimize both of those concerns. Adding to my skills gives me additional techniques to use a portrait to define a chapter in a family's history.” Dale views portraits as an essential document for a family. He says, "In today’s world, everyone is a candid photographer. However few people have an updated professional family portrait created. I’m concerned that our society is missing chapters in our family history."



About Bob Dale

Bob Dale is a Master Photographer. He owns and operates Dale Studios in Eden Prairie, MN.



CONTACT

Bob Dale

Master Photographer

952) 400-1020

portrait@dalestudios.com

Dale Studios

19145 Pheasant Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

http://www.dalestudios.com



Eden Prairie Photographer - link= http://www.dalestudios.com/photographeredenprairie.php

photo studio - link=http://www.dalestudios.com

photography - link=https://plus.google.com/100746940913220124620/about?hl=en&rfmt=s

portrait - link=http://www.dalestudios.com/galleries/business-portrait-headshot-photography.php