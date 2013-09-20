Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EDF Energy plc - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

EDF Energy plc - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description - A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy - summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis - A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history - Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services - A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors - A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees - A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies - A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads - A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries - A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



EDF Energy plc (EDF Energy) is a power generation utility. The company is a major producer of low carbon electricity in the UK. Its generation portfolio includes nuclear power stations, coal and gas power stations, wind farms and combined heat and power plants. The company produces electricity to meet approximately one-sixth of the UK's electricity demand and supplies electricity to approximately 5.5 million business and residential customer accounts. EDF Energy classifies its operations into three business units, namely, Nuclear Generation, Energy Sourcing and Customer Supply, and Nuclear New Build. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDF Group.



EDF Energy plc Key Recent Developments



Aug 27, 2013: EDF Energy Stops Unit 1 At Heysham 1 Nuclear Power Plant For Maintenance

Aug 23, 2013: EDF Energy Closes Two Units At Heysham Nuclear Power Plant

Aug 21, 2013: EDF Energys Torness nuclear power station generates 200TWh

Aug 05, 2013: EDF Energy Resynchronizes Unit 1 At Hartlepool Nuclear Power Station To Grid

Aug 01, 2013: EDF Energy Resumes Electricity Generation At Sizewell B1 Nuclear Reactor



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



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