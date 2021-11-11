London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2021 -- Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Augmented Intelligence Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027".



Edge AI hardware refers to devices and equipment that are majorly used for processing and power artificial intelligent-based robots and devices used through Internet of things. The global Edge AI Hardware market is being driven by the rising demand for low latency and the real time processing data on edge devices , emergence of AL coprocessors for the edge computing as well as rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications. Furthermore, the dedicated AI processors for on-device image analytics and growth in demand for edge computing in IoT will provide new opportunities for the global Edge AI Hardware industry. For instance, according to Statista, in year 2018, there were 22 billion internet of things (IoT) connected devices in use across the world and it is also forecasted that by year 2030 around 50 billion of these IoT connected devices will be in use worldwide, which will create a massive web of interconnected devices and artificial intelligence spanning everything from smartphones to kitchen appliances. As a result, increased number of IOT connected devices will serve as a catalyst for the Edge AI Hardware industry in the future. However, limited on-device training and limited number of AI experts may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.



Key Company profiles included in this report are:



Intel

Nvidia

Qualcomm technologies

Huawei technologies co, LTD

Samsung Electronics

IBM

Micron Technology

Xilinx

AMD

Google



The most recent Augmented intelligence market research is a thorough and informed assessment of the current state of the market. Concerns concerning current market trends, competition, opportunity cost, and other factors will be addressed in the study. The study looks at how specialists and analysts carried out the proper research approach. This study examines the industry from various perspectives, including market size, state, trends, and projections. It also provides a list of rivals, as well as precise growth forecasts for major market drivers. A complete market analysis is included in the report, which is broken down into companies, regions, types, and applications.



Market Segmentation



With the use of thorough corporate profiles, SWOT analyses, project feasibility assessments, and other details about the main companies involved in the market, the report provides a detailed overview of the market competition landscape. These data visualizations provide insight into future market growth projections. The Augmented intelligence market report is a thorough examination of the industry's market share, size, trends, and demand, as well as product analysis, application analysis, regional outlook, competitive strategies, forecasts, and strategies.



The Augmented intelligence market research report contains key statistics such as capacity, production, and value, which are then broken down by company and country, as well as application/type, for the most up-to-date data representation in figures, tables, pie charts, and graphs.



Augmented Intelligence Market Segmentation Listed Below:



By Device:

Smartphones

Surveillance cameras

Robots

Wearables

Edge servers

Smart speakers

Automotive

Smart mirrors



By Power Consumption:

Less than 1 W

1-3 W

3-5 W

5-19 W

More than 10 W



By Processor:

CPU

GPU

ASIC

Others



Competitive Outlook



The future prognosis, growth opportunity, major market, and key competitors in the global Augmented intelligence market are all included in this study. The study's goal is to present market trends for Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Manufacturing methods and cost structures are examined, as well as development policies and plans. Import/export consumption, supply and demand, cost, price, income, and gross margins are all covered in this report.



Key Objectives of Augmented intelligence Market Report



-To evaluate the market's potential and advantage, as well as opportunities and challenges, restrictions, and risks in the world's major areas.

-Conduct a competitive analysis of market developments such as market expansions, collaborations, new product launches, and acquisitions.

-Develop a strategic profile of the key players, as well as a thorough examination of their growth strategies.

-To identify high-growth categories in the industry and evaluate their potential for stakeholders.

-Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's unique growth pattern and contribution to the overall market.

-This analysis examines the current situation of the global market as well as the prospects for future growth.



