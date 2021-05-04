Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Edge AI Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Edge AI Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Edge AI Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),AWS (United States),Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Nutanix (United States),TIBCO (United States),Octonion (Switzerland),SWIM.AI (United States),Imagimob (Sweden),Anagog (Israel).



Definition:

The global Edge AI Software market is expected to boost demand in the forecasted period due to rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications and smart devices and the rise in demand for device-side computation. Edge AI software consists of AI algorithms that process data and analyze at the edge, end-devices, or locally on a hardware device. In simple terms, AI algorithms are implemented directly on a device that collects data i.e. sensor data or signals. The edge AI software devices are a mix of Machine Learning (ML) and edge processing innovation and consequently transforms raw information into insights, events, and forecasts, without huge information and expensive analysis. The software tools that are being offered in the Edge AI Software Market are Software Development Kits (SDKs) and systems, which enable clients to incorporate AI capacities in the application software.



Market Trend:

High Adoption due to Growth in Number of Intelligent Applications

The Rise in Demand for Device-Side Computation



Market Drivers:

The Growing Enterprise Workloads on the Cloud

The Rise in Need for Scalability, High Connectivity, Low Power Consumption, and Reduced Latency among Diverse Industrie



Challenges:

Interoperability Issues Slowing the Adoption of Edge AI Software

Optimization of Edge AI Standards



Opportunities:

The Emergence of the 5g Network to Bring IT and Telecom Together

The Rising Popularity of Edge AI Software in Autonomous Vehicles' Applications



The Global Edge AI Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Autonomous Vehicles, Access Management, Video Surveillance, Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance, Telemetry (Location Services), Energy Management, Others), Data Sources (Video and Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data, Mobile Data), Industry Vertical (Government and Public, Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Telecom, Healthcare, Others), Component (Solutions (Software Tools, Platform), Services (Training and Consulting, System Integration and Testing, Support and Maintenance))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Edge AI Software Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Edge AI Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Edge AI Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Edge AI Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Edge AI Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Edge AI Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Edge AI Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



