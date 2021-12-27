Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2021 -- Global Edge AI Software Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Data Source (Mobile Data, Biometric Data, Others), By Application (Telemetry, Others), By End-Users (Healthcare, Cross-Vertical, Others), Estimation & Forecast, 2017 – 2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Edge AI Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Edge AI Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region



Key Segments Studied in the Global Edge AI Software Market



Market Introduction

The global Edge AI Software market held a market value of USD 1,300.0 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 8,049.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period.

Edge AI Software is a combination of edge computing and artificial intelligence. The software has almost no limitations in case of potential use cases. The market is estimated to be driven by advancements in AI powered IoT (Internet of Things) for intelligent systems and smart applications. Furthermore, the use of edge AI computing in 5G network for enabling better data control, reduced costs, faster insights, and continuous operation.

Despite the driving factors, security and privacy concerns coupled with vulnerability to cyber attacks are expected to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare segment using edge AI software witnessed positive growth as the software led to growing funding and research for keeping businesses safe and secure across the value chain.



Growth Influencers:

Advancements in AI powered IoT (Internet of Things) for intelligent systems and smart applications

Artificial intelligence sector is experiencing the emergence of a range of applications in various verticals. All these applications need massive computing power for performing activities, such as capture and process data in real time. While functioning with the cloud technology, artificial intelligence applications undergo various latency issues and lead to difficulties in offering quick responses. Edge AI software help in keeping the resources at the edge of the network. This helps the applications to work with high bandwidth and low latency. Hence, advancements in AI powered IoT (Internet of Things) for intelligent systems and smart applications are anticipated to boost the market growth.



Segments Overview

The global Edge AI Software market is segmented into component, data source, application, and end-users.

By Component,

- Solutions

o Software Tools

o Platform

- Services

o Training and Consulting Services

o System Integration and Testing

o Support and Maintenance



The solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of around 80% owing to its high demand. The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.6% owing to slowly increasing adoption of training and consulting services. The support and maintenance segment is held a market size of USD 337.3 million in 2020.

By Data Source,

- Biometric Data

- Mobile Data

- Sensor Data

- Speech Recognition

- Video and Image Recognition

The sensor data is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 26% owing to high product availability in this segment. The biometric data is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of about 30.4% owing to growing adoption of biometric technology in various industries.



By Application,

- Access Control

- Autonomous Vehicles

- Energy Management

- Predictive Maintenance

- Remote Monitoring

- Telemetry

- Video Surveillance

- Others



The energy management segment is expected to account for the dominant share of the market owing to growing number of edge AI software applications in this industry. The video surveillance segment is estimated to hit a market value of around USD 500 million by 2025.



By End-Users,

- Advanced Industries

- Banking and Insurance

- Chemicals and Agriculture

- Consumer

- Cross-Vertical

- Energy and Materials

- Healthcare

- Infrastructure

- Media and Entertainment

- Public Sector and Utilities

- Retail

- Travel, Transport and Logistics



The travel, transport, and logistics segment accounted for the largest market share of about 21% owing to growing adoption of healthcare IT in the travel, transport, and logistics sector. The cross-vertical sector is estimated to witness a growth rate of around 30.3% and the consumer segment is expected to surpass a market value of around USD 262.4 million by 2025.



Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Edge AI Software market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of about 38% owing to increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions in the market and growing travel industry in countries, such as India and Japan. The North American witnessed a growth rate of around 30.9% owing to the growing healthcare IT industry in the U.S. and Canada.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Edge AI Software market include Alef Edge, Inc., Anagog Ltd., AWS, Azion Technologies, Bragi.Com, Chaos Prime, Inc., Clearblade, Inc., Foghorn Systems, Inc., Google, Gorilla Technology Group, Inc., IBM, Imagimob, Microsoft, Nutanix, Octonion, Sixsq Sarl, Synaptics, TACT.AI, TIBCO Software, Veea Inc., and other prominent players.



Major 2 players in the market hold about 25-30% of the market share. These players are engaged in product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and collaboration, among others. For instance, in January 2021, TIBCO Software, Inc. acquired Information Builders, hence advancing its connected intelligence platform by addition of Information Builders' data management and analytics capabilities.

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021



covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon

Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx

Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

- Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

- End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

- Expected Industry Recovery Timeline



Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.



Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam



In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.



