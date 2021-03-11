Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Edge Analytics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 33.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing demand for real-time intelligence on network devices, the global Edge Analytics market is forecasted to grow significantly over the forecasted period. Besides, the rising government initiatives in Information and Communication Technology are anticipated to further fuel the market growth in the forecast timeline. Moreover, the rise in the implementation of connected devices is likely to drive the market growth shortly. IoT devices' adoption is growing exponentially, generating massive volumes of data and requiring real-time data analytics.



Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.



The global Edge Analytics market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Edge Analytics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/341



A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Edge Analytics market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Edge Analytics market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Edge Analytics market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Edge Analytics market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Edge Analytics market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Edge Analytics market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, ADRM Software was acquired by Microsoft Corporation. The combination of ADRM 's extensive industry models with Azure's limitless storage and computation would facilitate the generation of an intelligent data lake where data from different business units can be more rapidly harmonized seamlessly.

In the forecast timeframe, the solution segment is expected to be the largest market with a CAGR of 31.4%. Priority optimization and decentralization of Edge analytics solutions and thereby avoided conventional techniques for collecting huge amounts of data. The paradigm is relatively recent and is closely aligned with the emergence of a viable future IoT platform.

It is expected that the Prescriptive analytics segment will lead the market. This form of Edge Analytics gives suitable guidance to an employee relying on live streaming data or instantly beginning a process, contextualizing2 live stream operations within current company criteria.

Over the forecast period, the energy & power segment is expected to dominate the market. By applying edge analytics in facilities such as hydropower stations or wind turbines, the technique can detect real-time issues and minimize production delays.

North America's region is forecasted to lead the market due to the growing acceptance of edge analytics by small and medium enterprises, driven by government policies and regulations.

Key participants include AGT Group GmbH, CGI Group Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apigee Corp., SAP SE, Falkonry Inc., Equinix, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, among others.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Edge Analytics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/341



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Services

Solution



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Cloud

On-Premises



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Logistics

Entertainment

Healthcare

Defence

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Retail

BFSI

Others



Edge Analytics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/edge-analytics-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Edge Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Edge Analytics Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Edge Analytics Market By Industries Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Edge Analytics Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Edge Analytics Market Regional Outlook

Continued…