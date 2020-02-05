Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Global Edge Analytics Market: Proliferated Adoption of Connected Devices to Drive Growth



Edge analytics market is likely to remain optimally remunerative with voluminous data mobility to the cloud. On-premise data maintenance result in low agility and latency, posing substantial bottlenecks in analytics and workflow management and efficiency.



Factors as such are therefore collectively directing large scale reliance on advanced data storage system as data streams continue to proliferate endlessly. Advances in internet connectivity and digitized workflow are further anticipated to bolster reliance on advanced data storage infrastructure, thus thrusting growth in global edge analytics market. A new market research report by Adroit Market Research under the title, 'Global Edge Analytics Market by Type, Vertical, and Region, Forecast 2025' renders decisive understanding on market developments and their reciprocal bearing on incremental growth opportunity in global edge analytics market.



In the near future, it is estimated that edge analytics will complement cloud analytics to derive real time understanding from voluminous data, thus significantly directing growth specific discretion. Essentially, edge analytics is a comprehensive mix of multi-layered functionalities such as data collection, processing and analysis to leverage seamless cloud mobility.



This elaborate report on global edge analytics market documents an elaborate summary of market definition and dynamics that have requisite bearing on holistic growth outlook of global edge analytics market. The report progresses further with versatile takes on market overview and executive summary followed by rife cues on market segmentation and regional overview to facilitate growth oriented business discretion. In terms of market segmentation, global edge analytics market identifies type, deployment model and vertical as core segments. By type global edge analytics market is diversified into diagnostic, descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics. In terms of deployment the report identifies cloud and on-premise as major deployment models. On the basis of vertical, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, IT, travel and hospitality besides others comprise core segments in global edge analytics market.



Further in the course of the report readers are also equipped with decisive insights on regional segmentation as well as competition analysis. Further, to enhance report readers' comprehension on competition spectrum, the report sheds decisive inputs on leading market players across regions and their winning marketing strategies based on which new as well as established players in edge analytics market can effectively deliver lucrative business discretion, thus securing substantial lead amidst staggering competition. Based on the report, Cisco Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Foghorn Systems, Analytic Edge, and Apigee Corporation amongst others are identified as dominant players in global edge analytics market.



Market Segments: Edge Analytics Market





- By Type



- Diagnostic analytics



- Descriptive analytics



- Predictive analytics



- Prescriptive analytics



- By Deployment Model



- On-premises



- Cloud



- By Vertical



- Healthcare and Life Sciences



- BFSI



- Manufacturing



- Retail and Consumer Goods



- IT and Telecommunication



- Transportation and Logistics



- Media and Entertainment



- Energy and Utility



- Government and Defence



- Travel and Hospitality



- Others



- By Region (tentative)



- North America



- US



- Canada



- Europe



- Germany



- France



- UK



- Asia Pacific



- China



- India



- South Korea



- Japan



- South America



- Brazil



- Argentina



- The Middle East and Africa





Key Sources





- Industry Associations



- Patent Websites



- Company Annual Reports



- Company Websites



- Key industry leaders



- Ministry of Electronics & IT (Govt. of India) articles



- IEEE journals



- Technology consultants



- System Integrators



- BFSI experts



- Others





Key Questions Answered





- What are the key growth regions and countries?



- What are the important types and technologies being used?



- What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?



- Which are the new applications for this market?



- What are the integrations happening?



- What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?





Key Stakeholders





- Products & solution providers



- System Integrators



- Regulatory Authorities



- Research and Innovation Organizations



- Technocrats



- Suppliers and Distributors



- Other Channel Partners





