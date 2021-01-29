Edge Analytics Market Survey Report 2020 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Recent Demand, Industry Analysis, Insights, Outlook and Forecasts Research 2027

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Edge Analytics from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Market Size – USD 4.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 31.3 %, Market Trends –
The rise in the implementation of connected devices.
Edge analytics are very useful to analyze real-time data and act accordingly, thus, reducing time and increasing the efficiency of the job. The growing need for real-time intelligence on network and communication devices and the increasing government initiatives in information technology and communication is driving the demand for the market. The global edge analytics market is expected to reach a value of USD 33.65 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 31.3%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.
In the forecast timeframe, the solution segment is expected to be the largest market with a CAGR of 31.4%. Priority optimization and decentralization of Edge analytics solutions and thereby avoided conventional techniques for collecting huge amounts of data. The paradigm is relatively recent and is closely aligned with the emergence of a viable future IoT platform.
It is expected that the Prescriptive analytics segment will lead the market. This form of Edge Analytics gives suitable guidance to an employee relying on live streaming data or instantly beginning a process, contextualizing2 live stream operations within current company criteria.
Over the forecast period, the energy & power segment is expected to dominate the market. By applying edge analytics in facilities such as hydropower stations or wind turbines, the technique can detect real-time issues and minimize production delays.
Key participants include AGT Group GmbH, CGI Group Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apigee Corp., SAP SE, Falkonry Inc., Equinix, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, among others.
Market Drivers
The market for Edge Analytics is projected to grow significantly, owing to the rising demand for prescriptive analytics. The increasing adoption of IoT connected devices is expected to boost the market growth further during the forecast period. Growing initiatives to sustain cleaner and greener environment has resulted in boosting the demand for the market to minimize the level of carbon dioxide emissions. Moreover, the rising government programs in Information and Communication Technology is likely to boost the demand for Edge Analytics.
Regional Analysis
Growing demand and increasing government initiatives and policies is projected to boost the North American market, making it a world leader of the global market. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest rate of growth during the forecast period due to the extensive investments made by the industrial sector in countries like India, China, Japan, and many others, in order to ensure real-time event management and low-cost and on-time analysis.
The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Services
Solution
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Prescriptive Analytics
Descriptive Analytics
Diagnostic Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Cloud
On-Premises
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Manufacturing
Energy and Power
Logistics
Entertainment
Healthcare
Defence
Telecommunication
Information Technology
Retail
BFSI
Others
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Edge Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Edge Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The growing demand for prescriptive analytics
4.2.2.2. Growing demand for real-time intelligence on network devices
4.2.2.3. The increasing adoption of IoT connected device
4.2.2.4. The rising government initiatives in Information and Communication Technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Issues related to security and safety
4.2.3.2. Lack of standardization
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Edge Analytics Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Services
5.1.2. Solution
Chapter 6. Edge Analytics Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Prescriptive Analytics
6.1.2. Descriptive Analytics
6.1.3. Diagnostic Analytics
6.1.4. Predictive Analytics
Continued…
