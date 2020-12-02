Edge Analytics Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Cisco, Oracle, Apigee

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Edge Analytics Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Edge Analytics market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Edge Analytics industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Edge Analytics study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Edge Analytics market

Cisco Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAS Institute (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Apigee Corporation (United States), AGT International Inc. (Switzerland), Predixion Software (United States), Foghorn Systems (United States), CGI Group Inc. (Canada), Analytic Edge (India) and Prism Tech (UK)



Edge analytics is an alternative to big data analytics, performs the automatic analytical computation of collected data in real-time, instead of sending the data back to the centralized data store or server. It provides real-time analysis of data generated on the edge of network devices, which is in an unstructured form. This helps companies to get advanced data quickly, by employing advanced analytics and machine learning at the point of data collection.



Market Drivers

- Advent of IoT and Proliferation of a Massive Amount of Data through Connected Devices

- Predictive and Real-time Intelligence on Network Devices Acts as a Catalyst to the Growth of Edge Analytics

- Adoption of Edge Analytics Increases Scalability and Cost Optimization



Opportunities

- Rising demand for more edge analytical solutions across industries

- Growing adoption of supported technologies



Restraints

- Safety and Security Concerns

- Lack of Universally Accepted Standards



Challenges

- Reluctance of Companies to Invest in New Technologies

- Infrastructural Constraints



The Edge Analytics industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Edge Analytics market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Edge Analytics report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Edge Analytics market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Edge Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Descriptive analytics, Diagnostic analytics, Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics), Application (Healthcare And Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, It And Telecommunication), Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecommunication, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utility, Government and Defence, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Deployment Model (On-premises, On-cloud), Component (Solution, Services)



The Edge Analytics market study further highlights the segmentation of the Edge Analytics industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Edge Analytics report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Edge Analytics market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Edge Analytics market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Edge Analytics industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



