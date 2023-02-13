Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Edge Computing Market Scope & Analysis 2023:



Edge computing is a rapidly growing field that is changing the way data is processed and analyzed. This technology allows for the processing of data at the edge of a network, closer to where it is generated, rather than relying on central data centers. This approach offers numerous benefits, including reduced latency, improved data security, and increased efficiency. Edge computing is particularly important in industries such as healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing, where real-time data analysis is critical. The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) has also driven demand for edge computing, as the need to process large amounts of data generated by connected devices has increased.



The edge computing market has seen significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the future. Many companies are investing in edge computing technology and are offering a range of products and services to meet the growing demand. This has led to increased competition in the market, and companies are continuously innovating to offer new and improved solutions.



The Edge Computing market research includes examining primary and secondary approaches, well-known research strategies, and services.



The most recent research study measures the market's overall size in a global context by looking at historical data and predicted futures.



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in Edge Computing Market are listed below:



- Amazon web services

- AT&T inc.

- Cisco Systems inc.

- Dell inc.

- Fujitsu limited

- Huawei technologies co. Ltd.

- IBM Corporation

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- Microsoft Corporation

- Nokia corporation



Edge Computing Market Segmentation Analysis 2023



The research report looks at the target sector's market segmentation as well as the numerous growth prospects that are open to it.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Edge Computing Market are Listed Below:



Segmentation by Component:

- Hardware

- Software

- Services

- Edge-managed Platforms



Segmentation by Application:

- IIoT

- Remote Monitoring

- Content Delivery

- Video Analytics

- AR/VR

- Others



Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

- Industrial

- Energy & Utilities

- Healthcare

- Agriculture

- Transportation & Logistics

- Retail

- Datacenters

- Wearables

- Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings



COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis



A combination of financial data, fundamental data, geographic participation, sales efficiency, product quality, and segment contribution are used in the Edge Computing market research to evaluate each important market player's strategic position during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic period.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Edge Computing are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Regional Outlook



The research looks at the most current advances in these areas as well as the vast array of options available to service providers worldwide. This research report covers the entire world, including Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.



Competitive Analysis



Information on expert opinions, environmental data, and marketing tactics is provided in the research report. In-depth secondary research, in-person interviews with subject matter experts, and internal expert interviews are all evaluated in this Edge Computing market analysis.



Key Reasons to Purchase Edge Computing Market Report:



- The market research takes into account the market's size, the successful business strategies used by large organizations, and the visibility of regional businesses.

- The global industry analysis covers the differences between upstream sectors, market segmentation, business climate, demand development, and cost and pricing structure.

- Along with company profiles and technical details for the top international players in the market, the report also includes data on capacity, pricing, cost, revenue, and development.



Conclusion of this Research Report:



The research report covers the complete outlook of the market that will be helpful for market participants to decide their future outlook.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Edge Computing Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Edge Computing Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Edge Computing Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion



