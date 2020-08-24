Edge Computing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Cisco, HPE, DELL Technologies, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Foghorn Systems,

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- The Edge Computing Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Edge Computing market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.



Edge computing is an approach which processes data at the edge of the network. For instance, in telecommunication industry mobile can be an edge device. Therefore, every device produces data at the edge of network functions as an edge device. Rise in load on the cloud infrastructure across the globe , and increase in number of intelligent applications are some driving factors which are expected to grow the global edge computing device market in near future.



Market Drivers

Increase in adoption of IoT across various industries such as financial and banking industry, retail, and healthcare is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global edge computing market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for low-latency processing and real-time, automated decision making solutions will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, Edge computing for IoT offers various advantages for many IoT deployments as compared to using the cloud to store and process data. For Example, many IoT processors provide an increased level of automation at the edge resulting in low latency for rapid data processing. It has ability to reside at an operator's local datacenter, at dedicated server or base station on the customer's premises. In addition to that, increase in demand for autonomous vehicles and connected car infrastructure will drive the market growth.



Market Restraints

However, increase in security concerns pertaining to edge computing is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global edge computing market growth during this analysis period.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cisco, HPE, HUAWEI, DELL TECHNOLOGIES, NOKIA, IBM, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, FOGHORN SYSTEMS, MACHINESHOP, SAGUNA NETWORKS, LITMUS AUTOMATION, and SIXSQ



Market Taxonomy

By Component

- Hardware

- Software

- Services

By Application

- Smart Cities

- Industrial Internet of Things

- Remote Monitoring

- Content Delivery

By End User

- Financial and Banking Industry

- Retail

- Healthcare and Life Sciences

- Industrial

- Energy & Utilities

- Telecommunications

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Edge Computing Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Edge Computing Market, By Component

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Component

5.2 Global Edge Computing Market Share Analysis, By Component

5.3 Global Edge Computing Market Size and Forecast, By Component

5.3.1 Hardware

5.3.2. Software

5.3.3. Services

6 Global Edge Computing Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Edge Computing Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Edge Computing Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Smart Cities

6.3.2 Industrial Internet of Things

6.3.3. Remote Monitoring

6.3.4. Content Delivery

7 Global Edge Computing Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Edge Computing Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Edge Computing Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3.1 Financial & Banking Industry

7.3.2. Retail

7.3.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences

7.3.4. Industrial

7.3.5. Energy & Utilities

7.3.6. Telecommunications

7.3.7 Others

8 Global Edge Computing Market, By Region

Continue….



