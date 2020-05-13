Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- The Asia Pacific edge data center market is anticipated to grow over the forecast timeline owing to the increasing penetration of Over-the Top (OTT) providers and telecom operators in the region. The increasing internet penetration rate in countries including China, India, and Japan is providing several growth opportunities to service providers, resulting in the construction of advanced data center facilities. Moreover, initiatives by various governments to support the development of all industrial sectors and strengthen the country's economy will contribute to the increased establishment of these facilities.



Edge Data Center Market is expected to exceed USD 16 billion by 2025. The ongoing IoT proliferation and adoption of smart connected devices are encouraging service providers to shift their data center facilities closer to the network edge.



Some major findings of the edge data center market report include:



- The deployment of these facilities in proximity to end-users helps to enhance the efficiency of content delivery infrastructure and improve local connectivity.



- These data centers enable processing & managing increasing volume of data, overcome intermittent connections, reduce latency, and compute data close to the end-users.



- Benefits offered by these facilities are increasing their construction in remote locations, providing several growth benefits to the market.



- Key players operating in the edge data center market include EdgeConneX, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, 365 Operating Company LLC, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Panduit Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, Eaton Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Vapor IO, Inc., Vertiv, Co., and vXchnge Holdings, LLC.



- Players are focusing on several price and product differentiation strategies to sustain in the highly competitive market. They are offering products to help companies improve efficiency and reliability in data management.



Deployment & commercialization of 5G technology is positively impacting the edge data center market growth. Edge data centers enable the processing of large volumes of data in proximity to base stations in 5G infrastructure. Service providers are shifting to these facilities to manage and simplify on-premises edge infrastructure. Moreover, the emergence of applications, such as autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, immersive entertainment, and AR, is forcing the companies to construct edge facilities. For instance, in March 2019, EdgeConneX, Inc., announced to construct MicroEdge data centers in 1,000 locations to support the future generation 5G-enabled applications.



Cooling solutions are expected to witness high growth in the edge data center market owing to the need to ensure reduced operational costs and improve data center performance. These solutions help reduce the damages to systems and processors by preventing excessive heat from the infrastructure. It also maintains a balanced temperature and controls humidity levels in these facilities. Moreover, manufacturers are offering advanced cooling techniques to help the companies reduce power and energy consumption, enabling them to reduce environmental impacts and save energy costs.



The BFSI sector is witnessing high demand for edge facilities owing to the need to securely manage a large amount of consumer data. The financial industry players are widely adopting these data center facilities to perform several advancements and modifications near their operational centers. It helps institutes to reduce the risk of data theft and speed up disaster detection and prevention. Such factors are encouraging the companies to modify their traditional data centers and shift to edge facilities.



