Edge Data Center Market: Share, Industry Expansion, Future Developments, Leading Players, and Projections for 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2023 -- The global Edge Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to USD 29.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The need for low latency requirements for applications such as IoT, real-time analytics, and augmented reality has driven market growth.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The edge data center market, by component, includes solutions and services. Service providers aid in designing and deploying edge data centers in various locations; this includes selecting suitable hardware, networking equipment, and software solutions curated for the specific needs of edge computing. This factor has increased the demand for edge data center services among end users.



Large Facility segment to capture the largest market share



Adopting large edge data center facilities depends on various factors, including the specific needs of organizations, the nature of applications, the geographic distribution of users, and available resources. Large edge data center facilities are suitable for resource-intensive applications like AI training, complex simulations, and data analytics that require significant computing power and storage.



Manufacturing vertical to capture the second-largest market share



Edge data centers enable manufacturers to monitor production processes in real-time, allowing for immediate adjustments and interventions to optimize efficiency, reduce downtime, and improve product quality. The proliferation of IoT devices in manufacturing, such as sensors on machinery, robotics, and assembly lines, generates large amounts of data. Edge data centers process this data locally, reducing latency and improving responsiveness for real-time decision-making. Edge data centers play a critical role in implementing predictive maintenance strategies. By analyzing data from sensors and equipment at the edge, manufacturers can predict potential equipment failures, schedule maintenance more efficiently, and reduce unplanned downtime. Edge data centers allow manufacturers to analyze data from various stages of the production process locally. This data-driven approach helps identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and areas for process improvement.



North America segment to capture a significant market share during the forecast period



The edge data center market includes regional segmentation into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America accounts for the largest market share in the global edge data center market in 2023, and this trend will persist during the forecast period. North America has the most established edge data center adoption due to several factors, such as large enterprises with sophisticated IT infrastructure and skilled technical expertise. North America's two most significant edge data center market contributors are the US and Canada. It is a region with strict regulations for several economic sectors and advanced technology. North America is known for its technological advancements and early adoption of innovative solutions. The large enterprises in this region are rapidly adopting edge data center solutions and services to improve employee experience and tackle any business continuity challenges amid COVID-19. In North America, large enterprises and SMEs focus on developing innovative edge data centers integrated with technological advancements, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and ML; this would boost growth in the future.



The primary technology vendors in the market include Dell (US), Eaton (Ireland), IBM (US), NVIDIA (US), Schneider Electric (France), Fujitsu (Japan), HPE (US), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), 365 Data Centers (US), Rittal (Germany), Panduit (US), Equinix (US), Sunbird (US), Vertiv Group (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), CommScope (US), Siemon (US), Flexential (US), EdgeConneX (US), Compass Datacenters (US), Zenlayer (US), Vapor IO (US), Zella DC (Australia), Smart Edge Data Centers (UK), Ubiquity (US), DartPoints (US), Edge Centres (Australia), and SBA Edge (US). Most key players have adopted partnerships and product developments to cater to the demand for edge data centers.



Key Dynamic Factors For Edge Data Center Market:



Data traffic has significantly increased as a result of the spread of IoT devices, 5G networks, and data-intensive apps. In order to reduce latency and speed up response times, edge data centres are essential for processing and analysing data closer to the source.



Low Latency Requirements: To achieve low latency requirements, data centres must be positioned close to end users for latency-sensitive applications including autonomous vehicles, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and online gaming. Delivering real-time experiences requires edge data centres.



The introduction of 5G networks is a major force behind the growth of edge data centres. Edge infrastructure is necessary for 5G to live up to its promises of faster speeds and lower latency, especially for applications like smart cities and industrial automation.



Delivery of material: To cache and serve material closer to users, content delivery networks (CDNs) are more and more dependent on edge data centres. This lessens the workload placed on centralised data centres and quickens the transmission of content.



IoT Development: As the Internet of Things (IoT) has expanded, there are an increasing number of connected objects and sensors. For the widespread processing of the enormous volume of data produced by IoT devices, edge data centres are crucial.



Data is processed close to or at the data source rather than being sent to a centralised cloud server under the edge computing paradigm. This is essential for real-time decision-making applications like industrial automation.



Security and privacy: By keeping sensitive data closer to the point of origin, edge data centres enhance security and privacy while lowering the chance of data breaches during transit to centralised data centres.



AI and Machine Learning: To analyse data locally and make decisions in real time, edge data centres are rapidly integrating AI and machine learning capabilities. For applications like driverless vehicles and smart manufacturing, this is extremely crucial.



Data sovereignty and regulatory compliance are becoming more and more important. Edge data centres can assist businesses in storing and processing data in accordance with local laws.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



A thorough evaluation of major companies in the edge data centre industry, including Equinix, EdgeConneX, and Digital Realty, is required for competitive analysis. This review includes a look at their geographic reach, service offerings, technical advancements, and pricing tactics. Businesses should develop strategies for differentiating themselves in this quickly changing industry by identifying their distinctive value propositions, evaluating potential prospects for collaboration, and understanding the competitive landscape.



In the edge data centre market, segmentation analysis divides potential clients into groups according to things like geographic locations, specific latency or performance needs, and business verticals (such as healthcare, manufacturing, or telecommunications). Each segment could have various requirements for compliance, scalability, and latency tolerance.



