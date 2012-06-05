EdHardyShoesReview.com Sets the Fashion World Ablaze

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Fans of fashion everywhere know the Ed Hardy brand and its sense of edginess that men and women cannot get enough of. Characterized by colorful and bold designs, Ed Hardy apparel has generated a lot of attention from the celebrity world, and many stars sport Ed Hardy fashions wherever they go. Ed Hardy apparel is the result of a successful collaboration between a famous French designer and a Southern Californian tattoo artist, and this dynamic pairing has been rocking the fashion world since 2004.



The Ed Hardy fan base just keeps getting bigger, and many of these fans have begun to seek out a resource that enables them to keep up with the latest news on Ed Hardy clothing. Now, a new website called Ed Hardy Shoes is providing consumers with exactly this kind of resource.



The Ed Hardy Shoes website explains the phenomenon behind this brand:



“In 2004, Christian Audigier licensed the rights to produce the Ed Hardy clothing line, which is based on Hardy’s imagery. The Ed Hardy brand developed into an apparel brand that started the tattoo fashion phenomenon. The Ed Hardy brand is inspired by a Hardy’s lifetime of artistry. The appeal of Ed Hardy is that it celebrates classic American tattoo art.”



On the EdHardyShoesReview.com site, consumers will find information on Ed Hardy shoes, t-shirts, dresses and other apparel. One special feature of the site is its emphasis on the art of tattoo design, providing information on tattoos and their place in American — and global — culture.



The website explains, “Tattoos have experienced resurgence in popularity in many parts of the world, particularly in North and South America, Japan, and Europe. The growth in tattoo culture has seen an influx of new artists into the industry like Don Ed Hardy who has technical and fine arts training. Coupled with advancements in tattoo pigments and the ongoing refinement of the equipment used for tattooing, this has led to an improvement in the quality of tattoos being produced.”



Ed Hardy fans can easily find articles by browsing through categories such as Tattoos, Shoes and Tees. Consumers who are interested in a specific type of clothing can go to the appropriate category to discover more about it. They can also do a keyword search using the website’s useful search bar.



About Ed Hardy Shoes

Ed Hardy Shoes aims to be the number one fashion portal for Ed Hardy shoes, providing the online world with the first buyer review and informational site dedicated to Ed Hardy shoes. Whether visitors are fans or newcomers to the brand, they will find all the information on Ed Hardy shoes that they need to make smart buying decisions.



For more information, please visit: http://edhardyshoesreview.com/