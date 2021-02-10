Edia Studios Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Anime Playing Cards

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Anime Angel Playing Cards are a new set of playing cards created by Edia Studios. The company has recently launched its very first Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and seek community support for this project. Edia Studios is based on a strong team of designers, who take great pride in creating quality anime, games, manga and much more.



"After a lot of research and development, we are pleased to present our premium quality cards at the lowest possible price with worldwide shipping!" Said the Director & Senior Lead Designer of Edia Studios, Krishna, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. These playing cards feature great characters and there are interesting storylines for each of the characters.



In addition, the Anime Angel Playing Cards are no ordinary playing cards. They are a unique blend of innovation and technology along with cutting-edge graphics designing and amazing sounds. Sound engineering has also been taken to the next level in this project to provide a promising experience to the players.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/ediastudios/anime-angel-playing-cards and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 20,000, and the company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign and their community Discord Page to chat to backers about updates and future prosepects!



About Edia Studios

Edia Studios is a UK based Creative Digital Art and Design Entertainment Company dedicated to creating and illustrating manga, comics and games. The company also takes great pride in sponsoring and creating fun engineering projects for charitable causes. Anime Angel Playing Cards is its most recent project and the digital art company is currently raising funds and support for this project on Kickstarter to help kickstart the company to full swing!



