Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Darling Ingredients (United States), Ten Kate Holding (Netherlands), Baker Commodities (United States), Saria (United Kingdom), Cargill (United States), Colyer Fehr Tallow (Australia), York Foods (Australia).



Scope of the Report of Edible Animal Fat

In accordance with European Food Hygiene Regulations, edible animal fats are from animals specifically bred, reared, and slaughtered and are processed for human consumption. Premium grade fat is cut from under the skin and from the abdominal cavity which is then purified, filtered and refined to produce high grade oils and fats. Further, edible animal fats are tallow, derived from cattle, lard, which is derived from pigs, and poultry oils. It is used for cooking, baking and frying. In addition, it is used as a component amongst others in meat products, margarine, bakery products, sauces and soups.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Culinary, Bakery & Confectionery, Savory Snacks, R.T.E Foods/Convenience Foods, Bio-Diesel, Others), Raw Material (Lard, Tallow, Others), Form (Solid, Liquid), Source (Pigs, Beef, Chicken, Others)



Market Drivers:

Low Cost of Production and Ease of Availability

Rising Applications in Bakery and Confectionery



Market Trends:

High Preference of Cattle-Based Animal Fat



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Edible Animal Fat for Culinary Purpose

Diverse Applications of Edible Animal Fat in Food as Well as Chemical Industries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



