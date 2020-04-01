Edible Flakes Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are General Mills, Kellogg Company, Post Holding Company, Quakers Oat Company, Nestle, Dr. August Oetker

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- The consumption of processed food is witnessing a significant rise in recent years. This can be aptly credited to the rapid urbanization and the subsequent changes it has brought to the lifestyles of the masses. Hectic schedules and the trend of multitasking has made people busier than before, driving the demand for processed food.



Rapid urbanization trends since the last few years have led to edible flakes market becoming a highly profitable investment ground. Eating habits that keep fluctuating from processed food consumption, due to their easy availability, and health food consumption, as a part of a growing awareness regarding leading a healthy lifestyle, would be responsible for facilitating the growth of edible flakes industry.



While processed food & healthy food fall on the opposite spectrums of the scale, the immense diversification of the global edible flakes industry would ensure that the business sphere would remain lucrative despite changing consumer preference. In fact, edible flakes market caters to both demographics; people leading busy lifestyles who require processed foods like frosted corn flakes, which are considerably less healthy but are high in calories, and people who are health conscious and require to consume foods such as oatmeal or flakey oats.



According to the Institute of Food Technologists, more than 43% of cereal consumers across the U.S have began eating cereals such as corn or wheat flakes as a snack when they're home. In fact, snacking has become the second most common reason to eat cereals today closely following breakfast, which ranks first with an 89% vote.



The level of fluidity the edible flakes are achieving is more prominently being led by the millennials – indeed, the Institute of Food Technologists discovered that younger generations are leading this food revolution when it comes to what is defined as snack food. In fact, more than 56% of millennials across the U.S. alone eat corn flakes as snacks at home, providing a substantial growth opportunity to the edible flakes market players. In this regard, it does not come as a surprise that the global corn flakes industry size has been predicted to depict a CAGR of 8% over 2019-2025.



According to the Healthy Planet USA, processed foods, which include breakfast cereals as well as other versatile edible flakes, account for more than 80% of the food that is sold across the U.S. today. The United States Department of Agriculture claims that people today consume 31% more packaged & processed food than fresh food with regards to volume.



Ironically, the same factors that are responsible for bringing in the trend of hectic lifestyles and processed food consumption is also fueling the health food trend in a certain demographic. In fact, people are now more aware regarding the adverse effects of busy lifestyles and are actively choosing to eat healthier, thereby propelling the global edible flakes industry outlook.



The growing trend towards leading a healthier lifestyle is driving sales of flakey oats or oatmeal as they are among the healthiest grains in the world. According to Forbes, the demand for oatmeal & floaty oats as the preferred breakfast item as well as all-day dining options is increasingly gaining traction, helping it outsell processed & sugar-filled cereals in recent years.



From a regional perspective, China is expected to become one of the world's biggest consumers of edible flakes. Chinese consumers are increasingly embracing healthier lifestyles, which shows in their daily oatmeal & flakey oats consumption, leading to the expansion of the regional edible flakes industry.



Fueled by its ability to cater to different tastes, lifestyles and its ability to keep up with changing food trends, the edible flakes market is projected to witness significant growth in coming years. A report estimates that the edible flakes market size would be surpassing the $25 billion renumeration mark by 2025.